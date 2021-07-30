Watch: Massive landslide sweeps away portion of road in Himachal Pradesh

The video shows a large landmass breaking off and falling wiping off the road stretch

A massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur has blocked National Highway 707, news agency ANI reported on Friday. Dramatic visuals of the incident showed a big chunk of land breaking away from a hillside and collapsing into the gorge below. A portion of the road also gets swept away in the landslide. However, no causalities have been reported so far.

According to the tweet shared by Congress leader Srinivas BV, the incident took place near Badwas in Nahan.

हिमाचल के नाहन में चंद पलों में ही भूस्खलन के चलते रोड पाताल में समा गयी । ईश्वर रहम कर.. Road goes down in a landslide after mountain cracks near Badwas, Nahan in Himachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/e5614HbnWs — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) July 30, 2021

The state has been a series of rain-related incidents over the past few days.

Seven people in Udaipur sub-division of Lahaul and Spiti and two others in Chamba district’s Salooni have lost their lives in flash floods triggered by heavy rain since Tuesday. Two people were injured while seven are missing.

In Kullu district, four people including a tourist who have washed away in a tributary of the Parvati river are feared dead. Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Khachi told reporters in Shimla on Wednesday evening that in the last 24 hours, at least 14 people have lost their lives.