Scarlett Keeling murder case: Bombay HC to declare quantum of sentence against Samson D Souza today

The Bombay High Court will declare the quantum of sentence against Samson D Souza at 3 pm on Friday. D’Souza was found guilty of culpable homicide, drugging and sexually assaulting British teenager Scarlett Keeling at Anjuna beach in Goa in February 2008.

On Thursday, a bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and Prithviraj Chavan convicted Souza under sections 328, 354, 304 (ii), 201 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8(II) of the Goa Children’s Act.

While the other sections attract a punishment of a maximum of ten years, the prosecution stressing the Goa Children’s Act has asked for life imprisonment. Souza who arrived at court was first taken into police custody with the bench hearing both the arguments before pronouncing the final quantum.

Defence Lawyer Shailendra Bhobe started the arguments by pleading that D’Souza is the lone earning member of his family, is a husband, and father of a minor, a 12-year-old girl child.

Bhobe further explained that D’Souza had served 6 and half a month behind bars during the period of investigation proceeding to trial, and has “no other criminal record in the past or in the eleven years the trial was in progress or any other blemishes in his record”. Bhobe also informed the bench of Souza taking up a skill in the last few years that he has been out.

“He has been a scuba diver. He is improving himself. He is also teaching scuba diving. There are levels one has to learn and he is constantly improving,” Bhobe added, when Justice Chavan interrupted him to ask, “Was he aware of this art in 2008?” Bhobe explained that Souza took the skill as a matter of reform, in recent years.

“His daughter was born around the same time. Considering he has picked up a skill, considering he is the father of a girl child, ironic in his case, he has to be given a chance to reform, rather than push him..” pleaded Bhobe. The defence also pleaded that the bench takes the case as a “matter of commission” claiming that Souza’s “nature of the crime was not harsh or gruesome or cruel”. Justice Chavan at this stage asked Bhobhe not to comment any further on the nature of crime and only appeal with regard to quantum. “That part is over. Please only tell us the part where the quantum of sentence is to be decided.”

Prosecution Ejaz Khan in his turn first pointed to the Goa Children’s Act, under whose section Souza was found guilty. While all the IPC sections have a maximum quantum of ten years, it is only Section 8(II) of Goa Children’s Act which has a provision for life imprisonment. Khan started his arguments by saying the Defence was wrong in appealing that the act was not cruel.

Narrating the relevance and importance of Goa Children Act, Khan added, the basic premise of the Act is “to create a society which is child-friendly” while speaking on the powers the Act provides while deciding on grave sexual assaults. “Souza was a waiter then. When he saw the young girl in such a state, he should have acted like an adult. Instead, the accused gave her drugs, morphine and liquor, and left her to die without informing anyone. He did not co-operate during the time of the investigation. His conduct reflects his mindset. Under Section 8(II) we are asking for Life imprisonment as it involves a minor child, and his act of sexually assaulting is grave which eventually led to the death of the girl.”

At this stage, Vikram Verma, an advocate representing Scarlett’s mother Fiona rose to speak. The defence objected saying he is not a party to the case and the prosecution has presented the arguments, to which Justice Dhanuka said the “mother is the main sufferer” and allowed Verma five minutes. Verma chose to stick to the prosecutor’s plea, asking the bench to decide on the quantum-based on deterrence. Stressing that Goa is a state which also has its own Children’s Act he added that it makes it all the more important to set an example that it is “child-friendly” by ensuring the punishment sets fear and deterrence in future.”This is also a crime that happened in a place which has tourism,” Verma reminded the bench.

“The world over child abuse and paedophilia is taken very very seriously,” Verma told the bench. “In this case reform is not possible.”

Both Khan and Verma also pointed out that the judgement is very important to Fiona, a “British national who ran from pillar to post and suffered severe pain and hardship in a foreign land”.

Keeling, a tourist to Goa, was found dead at Anjuna beach in February 2008 which also brought the spotlight to the state’s security index among international tourists.

The Goa Police initially sought to close the case as an accidental drowning, but later with CBI taking the case, the other sections were booked. An eight-year-long saw the Goa Children’s Court acquitting two accused D’Souza and his accomplice Placido Carvalho.

High Court, earlier this week, acquitted Carvalho of all charges but found D’Souza guilty.