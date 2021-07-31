scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 31, 2021
Must Read

Scared of discussion in Parliament on issues like price rise’: Priyanka Gandhi’s dig at govt

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been rocked by Opposition protests since the Monsoon session commenced on July 19 over the Pegasus snooping controversy, farm laws and price rise.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
July 31, 2021 5:05:50 pm
AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses party workers. (File Photo: PTI)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday attacked the government, alleging that it is “scared” of a discussion in Parliament on issues that concern people like price rise.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been rocked by Opposition protests since the Monsoon session commenced on July 19 over the Pegasus snooping controversy, farm laws and price rise.

“They are used to questions like ‘how do you eat mangoes’, therefore, they are scared of discussion in Parliament on issues that concern people like price rise,” Priyanka Gandhi alleged in a tweet in Hindi.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said the government is ready for discussion on issues “directly related” to the people.

The protests are over a “non-issue, non-serious issue”, said Joshi, the parliamentary affairs minister.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 31: Latest News

Advertisement