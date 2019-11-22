Scare of NRC to intensify fear: CPM

A day after Home Minister Amit Shah signalled that NRC will be carried out across the nation, the CPM on Thursday opposed the move and accused the BJP of creating an environment of “fear and intimidation” through the NRC process.

The CPM said it is an unnecessary and wasteful process since Aadhaar and EPIC cards are already in vogue. “The Modi-Shah duo continue to play the game of scaring people and polarising them on communal lines. Despite the fact that there are multiple identity proofs — Aadhaar, EPIC, PAN, etc. — the scare of NRC is to intensify the environment of fear and intimidation,” party general secretary Sitaram Yechury said.

The CPM politburo said it was strongly opposed to a repetition of the NRC process in Assam as well. “The NRC process was undertaken under the supervision of the Supreme Court. The whole process had incurred an expenditure of Rs 1,600 crore. Now what is necessary is to ensure that those Indian citizens who were excluded are brought into the list… It will only serve the BJP’s agenda of communally dividing the people,” it said.

The CPM also slammed the government over selling its stake in PSUs, saying, “In order to meet its profligate expenditure, mostly on propaganda and spin, this government is selling public assets to meet a target of raising Rs 1.10 lakh crore… productive and value-creating PSUs are being sold to promote their crony corporates to gain strategic control of the Indian economy. This is akin to selling family silver to meet daily expenditures, inevitably ruining the family.”

Talk to experts on economy: Mamata

Kolkata: Asserting that disinvestment of shares of PSUs is no solution for the economic crisis, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said, “Our party stands against the disinvestment of PSUs… (it) cannot bring economic stability in the long run… I feel the PM must speak with experts on this, and if needed, convene an all-party meeting.”