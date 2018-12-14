Rafale deal LIVE UPDATES: Dassault Aviation welcomes SC verdict
SC verdict on Rafale deal LIVE UPDATES: The Supreme Court Friday dismissed the petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into the Rafale deal.
SC verdict on Rafale deal LIVE UPDATES: France’s Dassault Aviation Friday welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court dismissing petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into the deal between India and France for procurement of 36 Rafale jets.
As the BJP hailed the verdict, calling it a validation of the central government, Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit back at the party in a combative presser. Earlier, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley termed allegations on the Rafale jet deal as “fiction writing” that compromised national security.
On the Congress demand for a probe by joint parliamentary committee into the deal, Jaitley said only judicial body can carry out such an investigation as there has been experience in the past of JPCs working on partisan lines. He added that the SC verdict is conclusive and leaves no scope of any doubt on the deal.
During the hearing, the four petitioners in the case had sought details on the process behind selecting Dassault Aviation for the contract and the price negotiated — they claimed the current price by the NDA government is much higher than the one that was being negotiated for 126 aircraft by the previous UPA government. The government had responded that the price of the jets could not be disclosed to the public for reasons of national security and had submitted it to the apex court in a sealed envelope. The price is estimated at around Rs 59,000 crore.
Live Blog
LIVE UPDATES on the Supreme Court verdict on Rafale deal
Welcome SC verdict: Dassault Aviation
French company Dassault Aviation has welcomed the Supreme Court verdict dismissing petitions seeking a probe into the Rafale deal.
In a statement, the company said "Dassault Aviation welcomes the decision of the Supreme Court of India rendered today dismissing all petitions filed on the Rafale Contract signed on 23rd September 2016 in the frame of an Inter-Governmental Agreement between India and France...Dassault Aviation takes note of the Supreme Court conclusions establishing the absence of any irregularities in the decision making process to purchase 36 Rafale, pricing of Rafale jets and selection of Indian offset partners including Anil Ambani owned Reliance Defence by Dassault Aviation."
Quoting Chairman and CEO Eric Trappier, the company said "The deal is absolutely clean in accordance with Indian laws and regulations, as I have stated before, and the first Falcon part is currently under delivery out of our facility in Nagpur”.
Slamming the Congress president, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Pakistan appreciates comments by Rahul Gandhi on the Rafale deal. "Rahul Gandhi's comments on Rafale deal are being appreciated by Pakistan as well. Because China and Pakistan have strengthened their Air Force, and they want to know about our strength as well," ANI quoted him as saying.
What stopped you from finalising Rafale deal: Ravi Shankar Prasad asks Rahul
Ravi Shankar Prasad, BJP: Rahul Gandhi's comments on Rafale deal are being appreciated by Pakistan as well. Because China and Pakistan have strengthened their Air Force, and they want to know about our strength as well pic.twitter.com/O9XxJ5g6Vh
PM Modi's honesty known to all: Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Dismissing allegations of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's honesty is "known to all."
"Rahul Gandhi made disgraceful remarks on Prime Minister whose honesty is known to all. SC judgement (on Rafale deal) exposed lies of Rahul Gandhi. We expected him to accept the judgment. Now Rahul Gandhi is condoning SC as well. Are he and Congress above SC?" he asked.
Govt should answer where is the CAG report: Rahul Gandhi
I do not understand how the Supreme Court judgement was based on a falsehood. Now the govt should answer where this CAG report is. ₹30,000Cr of public money is at stake. Chowkidar Chor Hai: Congress President @RahulGandhi#ChowkidarPureChorHai
PAC has not received CAG report on Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi said as per the government's statement in the Supreme Court, pricing details have been shared with the CAG and with the Public Accounts Committee but added that the committee has not received any such report.
"If a report is submitted to PAC, then it must submit it to the Parliament and then put in the public domain, which has not happened," Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said
Why was contract taken away from HAL and given to Anil Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
Hitting back at the Centre, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said why was the contract taken away from HAL and given it to Anil Ambani. "Why were job opportunities stolen from India's youth by taking the contract away from HAL," Gandhi questioned in a combative presser.
Rahul Gandhi counters BJP charge on Rafale verdict
Our basic question is how price of each aircraft has gone up to Rs 1,600 crore from Rs 526 crore: Rahul Gandhi on SC ruling on Rafale deal.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi addresses press conference
Only judicial body can carry out such an investigation: Jaitley on Congress' demand for JPC probe
To a question about the Congress' demand for a probe by joint parliamentary committee Probe into the deal, Jaitley said only judicial body can carry out such an investigation as there has been experience in the past of JPCs working on partisan lines. He added that the SC verdict is conclusive and leaves no scope of any doubt on the deal.
Truth has only one version, falsehood has many: Jaitley
Jaitley claimed that all figures presented by the government are correct and described figures shown by Congress president Rahul Gandhi as "false". "The truth has only one version and falsehood has many. That is why Mr Rahul Gandhi quoted several figures," he said.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's full statement after SC verdict
Rafale deal protected both security & commercial interest of India: Jaitley
Jaitley said Rafale deal protected both security and commercial interest of the country. "Security interest because it increases combat ability of India, commercial interest because the final price was significantly lower both for aircraft and weaponised aircraft than what was negotiated in 2007 and 2012," Jaitley was quoted as saying by ANI.
Arun Jaitley: Truth always holds together, falsehood has fallen apart
A-G says SC verdict on Rafale a clean chit for govt
Attorney General K K Venugopal, expressing happiness at the Supreme Court's verdict on the Rafale deal, said it is a clean chit for the government.
After Rafale deal, Amit Shah tweets #SCNailsRaGaLies
Reacting to the Rafale verdict by the Supreme Court, BJP chief Amit Shah says truth always triumphs. "Court’s judgment on the Rafale deal exposes the campaign of misinformation spearheaded by Congress President for political gains. The court didn’t find anything wrong with the process nor did it find any commercial favouritism in the deal," he says.
"On the contrary SC held that govt had no role in selecting offset partners & found no merit in the demand for a probe based on mere perception of individuals. It therefore raises obvious questions on the motive of those working to discredit the deal, which is important for India," Shah adds.
This isn't the first time SC has failed us, says Bhushan
In a series of tweets, advocate Prashant Bhushan says he's "very disappointed" in the Supreme Court verdict on Rafale deal. "This isn't the first time when the SC has failed us in ordering a probe in cases of high-level corruption," he said. "The judgement of SC in the Rafale case,apart from being based entirely on the govt's claims,some of them made in a sealed cover without being shown to us,also does not deal with the issues raised by us&the facts mentioned by us in our complaint to the CBI or in our petition to SC."
"The SC also takes note of the govt claim that Dassault had been seeking an agreement with Reliance since 2012(to suggest that Modi had nothing to do with Ambani's selection)tho that Reliance was a Mukesh Ambani company, and offset contract was given to a new&bogus Anil Ambani Co!" Bhushan added. He is one of the petitioners in the case.
Ruckus in Parliament over Rafale deal
The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day over disruptions related to the Rafale deal. Lok Sabha MPs are creating a ruckus in the House over the deal as well. The Opposition continues to allege irregularities in the deal signed between the NDA government and France's Dassault Aviation. Congress leader Anand Sharma has demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the deal. It can summon all documents related to the deal, he adds.
Reliance chief Anil Ambani has welcomed the Supreme Court judgment on the Rafale deal. He says it probes that the allegations levelled against his company are false, reports PTI.
Prashant Bhushan says will file review petition after Rafale verdict
Advocate Prashant Bhushan, one of the petitioners in the case, says the Supreme Court verdict on the Rafale deal is "totally wrong", reports ANI. "The campaign will certainly not drop and we will decide if we will file a review petition," he adds.
Rajnath Singh on Rafale verdict: Congress' allegations are baseless
Reacting to the Supreme Court's verdict on the Rafale deal, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh says the matter was crystal clear from the beginning. He adds that the allegations levelled by the Congress are baseless and for political mileage.
SC on procurement, process and price of Rafale deal
In case you're just joining us, the Supreme Court has dismissed all four petitions challenging the Rafale deal negotiated by the NDA government with Dassault Aviation, a French company, for procurement of 36 fighter jets. On the procurement, the court says processes have been complied with and that there is a financial advantage in the deal. The SC says it is not its duty to interfere in pricing and offset partner.
CJI Ranjan Gogoi: No reason to interfere in offset partner
CJI Ranjan Gogoi says there is no reason for the SC to interfere in the choice of offset partner. He adds that the court can't compel the government to purchase 126 aircraft — the deal negotiated by the UPA government — or compare pricing details, reports ANI.
'No reason to interfere in Rafale deal', says Supreme Court
The Supreme Court, dismissing all four petitions challenging the Rafale deal, says it finds no reason to interfere in the government contract with France's Dassault Aviation. It adds that the perception of individuals cannot form the basis for interference.
No commercial favoritism in Rafale fighter jet deal, rules SC
The three-judge bench says it is not the job of the court to get into the comparative pricing details — the petitioners claimed that the current price by the NDA government is much higher than the one that was being negotiated for 126 aircraft by the previous UPA government.
No occasion to doubt process of decision making in award of contract for purchase of 36 Rafale jets, says Supreme Court. Also says no job of court to get into comparative pricing details. Dismiss pleas for court-monitored probe into purchase of jets from France @IndianExpress
SC satisfied with procurement process of Rafale fighter jets
The bench says it is satisfied with the process for procurement, adding that there is financial advantage in the NDA's deal. The earlier deal, negotiated by the UPA government, was not forthcoming. "Cannot sit in judgment over decision to go in for purchase of 36 aircraft in place of 126," CJI Ranjan Gogoi is quoted as saying by Bar & Bench.
Bench assembles, Rafale deal verdict shortly
The verdict is expected shortly. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph have arrived in court.
What is the controversy over the Rafale deal?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in April 2015 that his government would purchase 36 aircraft in “fly-away” condition, during a visit to France. This was carried forward by Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, who signed a contract with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on September 23, 2016.
The Opposition alleges that the NDA government bought 36 Rafale fighter aircraft, built by Dassault Aviation of France, under a direct government-to-government agreement at a much higher price than the one that was being negotiated for 126 aircraft by the previous UPA government under an open tender.
Who has petitioned the Supreme Court for a probe in Rafale deal?
There are four petitions in the Supreme Court challenging the Rafale deal. Two have been filed by lawyers M L Sharma and Vineet Dhanda, one by AAP leader Sanjay Singh and a fourth by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and advocate Prashant Bhushan. The petitioners have sought details on the process behind selecting Dassault Aviation for the contract and the price negotiated.
Former Union minister Arun Shourie and advocate Prashant Bhushan outside the Supreme Court on November 14. The apex court had reserved its judgment in the case on this date. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Rafale deal verdict at 10.30 am
The Supreme Court will decide today on a court-monitored probe into the Rafale fighter jet deal. It is also considering whether the price details of the deal with Dassault Aviation should be brought into the public domain. A judgment is expected at 10.30 am. Follow our live blog for the latest news and updates.
Rafale deal SC verdict LIVE Updates:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in April 2015 that his government would purchase 36 aircraft in “fly-away” condition, during a visit to France. This was carried forward by Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, who signed a contract with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on September 23, 2016.
There are four petitions in the Supreme Court challenging this deal. Two have been filed by lawyers M L Sharma and Vineet Dhanda, one by AAP leader Sanjay Singh and a fourth by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and advocate Prashant Bhushan. The petitioners have sought details on the process behind selecting Dassault Aviation for the contract and the price negotiated.
The Opposition alleges that the NDA government bought 36 Rafale fighter aircraft, built by Dassault Aviation of France, under a direct government-to-government agreement at a much higher price than the one that was being negotiated for 126 aircraft by the previous UPA government under an open tender.
While reserving its order on November 14, the apex court said it would decide whether the pricing details of the Rafale deal should be made public. "Whether to bring the fact on pricing in public domain or not is a decision we have to take. And we are yet to decide. The question of entering into a debate on the pricing does not arise till we take a decision,” the SC observed.
During the hearing, the Supreme Court had questioned officials of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on the induction of fighter aircraft in its fleet.
Welcome SC verdict: Dassault Aviation
French company Dassault Aviation has welcomed the Supreme Court verdict dismissing petitions seeking a probe into the Rafale deal.
In a statement, the company said "Dassault Aviation welcomes the decision of the Supreme Court of India rendered today dismissing all petitions filed on the Rafale Contract signed on 23rd September 2016 in the frame of an Inter-Governmental Agreement between India and France...Dassault Aviation takes note of the Supreme Court conclusions establishing the absence of any irregularities in the decision making process to purchase 36 Rafale, pricing of Rafale jets and selection of Indian offset partners including Anil Ambani owned Reliance Defence by Dassault Aviation."
Quoting Chairman and CEO Eric Trappier, the company said "The deal is absolutely clean in accordance with Indian laws and regulations, as I have stated before, and the first Falcon part is currently under delivery out of our facility in Nagpur”.
Pakistan appreciates Rahul Gandhi's Rafale comments: Prasad
Slamming the Congress president, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Pakistan appreciates comments by Rahul Gandhi on the Rafale deal. "Rahul Gandhi's comments on Rafale deal are being appreciated by Pakistan as well. Because China and Pakistan have strengthened their Air Force, and they want to know about our strength as well," ANI quoted him as saying.
What stopped you from finalising Rafale deal: Ravi Shankar Prasad asks Rahul
PM Modi's honesty known to all: Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Dismissing allegations of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's honesty is "known to all."
"Rahul Gandhi made disgraceful remarks on Prime Minister whose honesty is known to all. SC judgement (on Rafale deal) exposed lies of Rahul Gandhi. We expected him to accept the judgment. Now Rahul Gandhi is condoning SC as well. Are he and Congress above SC?" he asked.
Govt should answer where is the CAG report: Rahul Gandhi
PAC has not received CAG report on Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi said as per the government's statement in the Supreme Court, pricing details have been shared with the CAG and with the Public Accounts Committee but added that the committee has not received any such report.
"If a report is submitted to PAC, then it must submit it to the Parliament and then put in the public domain, which has not happened," Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said
Why was contract taken away from HAL and given to Anil Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
Hitting back at the Centre, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said why was the contract taken away from HAL and given it to Anil Ambani. "Why were job opportunities stolen from India's youth by taking the contract away from HAL," Gandhi questioned in a combative presser.
Rahul Gandhi counters BJP charge on Rafale verdict
Our basic question is how price of each aircraft has gone up to Rs 1,600 crore from Rs 526 crore: Rahul Gandhi on SC ruling on Rafale deal.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi addresses press conference
Only judicial body can carry out such an investigation: Jaitley on Congress' demand for JPC probe
To a question about the Congress' demand for a probe by joint parliamentary committee Probe into the deal, Jaitley said only judicial body can carry out such an investigation as there has been experience in the past of JPCs working on partisan lines. He added that the SC verdict is conclusive and leaves no scope of any doubt on the deal.
Truth has only one version, falsehood has many: Jaitley
Jaitley claimed that all figures presented by the government are correct and described figures shown by Congress president Rahul Gandhi as "false". "The truth has only one version and falsehood has many. That is why Mr Rahul Gandhi quoted several figures," he said.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's full statement after SC verdict
Rafale deal protected both security & commercial interest of India: Jaitley
Jaitley said Rafale deal protected both security and commercial interest of the country. "Security interest because it increases combat ability of India, commercial interest because the final price was significantly lower both for aircraft and weaponised aircraft than what was negotiated in 2007 and 2012," Jaitley was quoted as saying by ANI.
Arun Jaitley: Truth always holds together, falsehood has fallen apart
A-G says SC verdict on Rafale a clean chit for govt
Attorney General K K Venugopal, expressing happiness at the Supreme Court's verdict on the Rafale deal, said it is a clean chit for the government.
After Rafale deal, Amit Shah tweets #SCNailsRaGaLies
Reacting to the Rafale verdict by the Supreme Court, BJP chief Amit Shah says truth always triumphs. "Court’s judgment on the Rafale deal exposes the campaign of misinformation spearheaded by Congress President for political gains. The court didn’t find anything wrong with the process nor did it find any commercial favouritism in the deal," he says.
"On the contrary SC held that govt had no role in selecting offset partners & found no merit in the demand for a probe based on mere perception of individuals. It therefore raises obvious questions on the motive of those working to discredit the deal, which is important for India," Shah adds.
This isn't the first time SC has failed us, says Bhushan
In a series of tweets, advocate Prashant Bhushan says he's "very disappointed" in the Supreme Court verdict on Rafale deal. "This isn't the first time when the SC has failed us in ordering a probe in cases of high-level corruption," he said. "The judgement of SC in the Rafale case,apart from being based entirely on the govt's claims,some of them made in a sealed cover without being shown to us,also does not deal with the issues raised by us&the facts mentioned by us in our complaint to the CBI or in our petition to SC."
"The SC also takes note of the govt claim that Dassault had been seeking an agreement with Reliance since 2012(to suggest that Modi had nothing to do with Ambani's selection)tho that Reliance was a Mukesh Ambani company, and offset contract was given to a new&bogus Anil Ambani Co!" Bhushan added. He is one of the petitioners in the case.
Ruckus in Parliament over Rafale deal
The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day over disruptions related to the Rafale deal. Lok Sabha MPs are creating a ruckus in the House over the deal as well. The Opposition continues to allege irregularities in the deal signed between the NDA government and France's Dassault Aviation. Congress leader Anand Sharma has demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the deal. It can summon all documents related to the deal, he adds.
Follow LIVE UPDATES on Parliament
Reliance chief Anil Ambani welcomes judgment
Reliance chief Anil Ambani has welcomed the Supreme Court judgment on the Rafale deal. He says it probes that the allegations levelled against his company are false, reports PTI.
Prashant Bhushan says will file review petition after Rafale verdict
Advocate Prashant Bhushan, one of the petitioners in the case, says the Supreme Court verdict on the Rafale deal is "totally wrong", reports ANI. "The campaign will certainly not drop and we will decide if we will file a review petition," he adds.
Rajnath Singh on Rafale verdict: Congress' allegations are baseless
Reacting to the Supreme Court's verdict on the Rafale deal, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh says the matter was crystal clear from the beginning. He adds that the allegations levelled by the Congress are baseless and for political mileage.
SC on procurement, process and price of Rafale deal
In case you're just joining us, the Supreme Court has dismissed all four petitions challenging the Rafale deal negotiated by the NDA government with Dassault Aviation, a French company, for procurement of 36 fighter jets. On the procurement, the court says processes have been complied with and that there is a financial advantage in the deal. The SC says it is not its duty to interfere in pricing and offset partner.
CJI Ranjan Gogoi: No reason to interfere in offset partner
CJI Ranjan Gogoi says there is no reason for the SC to interfere in the choice of offset partner. He adds that the court can't compel the government to purchase 126 aircraft — the deal negotiated by the UPA government — or compare pricing details, reports ANI.
'No reason to interfere in Rafale deal', says Supreme Court
The Supreme Court, dismissing all four petitions challenging the Rafale deal, says it finds no reason to interfere in the government contract with France's Dassault Aviation. It adds that the perception of individuals cannot form the basis for interference.
No commercial favoritism in Rafale fighter jet deal, rules SC
The three-judge bench says it is not the job of the court to get into the comparative pricing details — the petitioners claimed that the current price by the NDA government is much higher than the one that was being negotiated for 126 aircraft by the previous UPA government.
SC satisfied with procurement process of Rafale fighter jets
The bench says it is satisfied with the process for procurement, adding that there is financial advantage in the NDA's deal. The earlier deal, negotiated by the UPA government, was not forthcoming. "Cannot sit in judgment over decision to go in for purchase of 36 aircraft in place of 126," CJI Ranjan Gogoi is quoted as saying by Bar & Bench.
Bench assembles, Rafale deal verdict shortly
The verdict is expected shortly. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph have arrived in court.
What is the controversy over the Rafale deal?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in April 2015 that his government would purchase 36 aircraft in “fly-away” condition, during a visit to France. This was carried forward by Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, who signed a contract with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on September 23, 2016.
The Opposition alleges that the NDA government bought 36 Rafale fighter aircraft, built by Dassault Aviation of France, under a direct government-to-government agreement at a much higher price than the one that was being negotiated for 126 aircraft by the previous UPA government under an open tender.
Who has petitioned the Supreme Court for a probe in Rafale deal?
There are four petitions in the Supreme Court challenging the Rafale deal. Two have been filed by lawyers M L Sharma and Vineet Dhanda, one by AAP leader Sanjay Singh and a fourth by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and advocate Prashant Bhushan. The petitioners have sought details on the process behind selecting Dassault Aviation for the contract and the price negotiated.
Former Union minister Arun Shourie and advocate Prashant Bhushan outside the Supreme Court on November 14. The apex court had reserved its judgment in the case on this date. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Rafale deal verdict at 10.30 am
The Supreme Court will decide today on a court-monitored probe into the Rafale fighter jet deal. It is also considering whether the price details of the deal with Dassault Aviation should be brought into the public domain. A judgment is expected at 10.30 am. Follow our live blog for the latest news and updates.