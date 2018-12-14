Rafale deal LIVE UPDATES: Dassault Aviation welcomes SC verdict

SC verdict on Rafale deal LIVE UPDATES: France’s Dassault Aviation Friday welcomed the verdict of the Supreme Court dismissing petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into the deal between India and France for procurement of 36 Rafale jets.

As the BJP hailed the verdict, calling it a validation of the central government, Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit back at the party in a combative presser. Earlier, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley termed allegations on the Rafale jet deal as “fiction writing” that compromised national security.

On the Congress demand for a probe by joint parliamentary committee into the deal, Jaitley said only judicial body can carry out such an investigation as there has been experience in the past of JPCs working on partisan lines. He added that the SC verdict is conclusive and leaves no scope of any doubt on the deal.

During the hearing, the four petitioners in the case had sought details on the process behind selecting Dassault Aviation for the contract and the price negotiated — they claimed the current price by the NDA government is much higher than the one that was being negotiated for 126 aircraft by the previous UPA government. The government had responded that the price of the jets could not be disclosed to the public for reasons of national security and had submitted it to the apex court in a sealed envelope. The price is estimated at around Rs 59,000 crore.