SC verdict, Punjab DGP Arora’s extension puts focus on ’86, ’87 batch officers

The one-year extension to Punjab Director General of Police Suresh Arora has diminished the chances of 1985-batch IPS officer Mohammad Mustafa, who was one of the front-runners for the top post after Arora. Mustafa, who is currently the anti-drug Special Task Force DGP will retire in February 2021 and hence will not have “clear two years of service” left, as mandated by the SC for selection of DGPs, after incumbent DGP Arora retires in September this year.

Advertising

The extension to Arora shifts the focus to 1986 and 1987 batch IPS officers in the race to be the next DGP of the state. 1986-batch officer S Chattopadhayaya, who is DGP (PSPCL) will retire in March 2022 and will have more than two years of remainder service after Arora retires in September. 1987-batch DGP (Intelligence) Dinkar Gupta, who was another front runner for the top post along with Mustafa after Arora, is due to retire in March 2024 and will have over four years of service left. There are three other 1987-batch DGP-rank officers — M K Tiwari (due to retire in February 2022), V K Bhawra (due to retire in May 2024). Another DGP-rank CSR Reddy, who is due to retire in December 2020, could have his chances marred for consideration for the post of state DGP as he will not have two years of remainder service.

Explained Tenure growth for one stalls career growth for many When governments change, the DGP is among the first officials to go. Suresh Arora is among the rare police chiefs to have survived the electoral ouster of his previous political bosses. At the time, it surprised many that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh did not bring in a new DGP. The first extension to him in September 2018 came amid fresh turmoil in the top echelons of the Punjab police over the 2015 Bargari police firing at sacrilege protestors and drug allegations. The second extension has put a damper on the career ambitions of other DGP aspirants in the state.

Two other senior IPS officers — 1985-batch Hardeep Singh Dhillon and 1986-batch Jasminder Singh are due to retire in March and September this year, respectively. Another senior IPS officer of 1984-batch Samant Kumar Goel, who is on central deputation, is due to retire in May 2020. In terms of “clear two years of service” directions, Dhillon, Jasminder and Goel are unlikely to make the cut for the DGP’s post even if Arora had retired by the schedule date of retirement — September 2018.

In its July 3, 2018 order on appointment of DGPs, Supreme Court while directing that the officer selected for DGP’s post by state government from a Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) finalised panel of three officers “should have a minimum tenure of at least two years irrespective of his date of superannuation” had also said that officers to be empanelled by the UPSC should be “as far as practicable, from amongst the people within the zone of consideration who have got clear two years of service”.

In an attempt to select officer from a wider pool, Punjab through an amendment in the Punjab Police Act in September last year had inserted a clause, part of which read that reasonable period of officer to be considered for DGP’s post shall in no case be less than twelve months. In its application, which was on Wednesday rejected by the Supreme Court along with applications of four other States, the Punjab government while requesting modification of Supreme Court’s July 2018 order had sought exemption for its amended legislation, Punjab Police (Second Amendment) Act, 2018, from the ambit and operation of Supreme Court’s July 2018 order. The amended legislation reads that the state government shall select the DGP from a panel of three eligible officers, having a reasonable period of remainder service left, which shall in no case be less than twelve months on the date of appointment.

While dismissing Punjab’s application, in its order on Wednesday, the Supreme Court noted that “while it is true that provisions of the amending Act are yet to be specifically challenged, we are told at the Bar that such a challenge may be in the offing”. After extension of Arora’s tenure till September this year, Punjab government, for the time being, has bought time for the appointment of next DGP. Had Arora not got an extension, Punjab would have had to immediately send a list of eligible officers to UPSC as per the July 2018 Supreme Court order. As per the Supreme Court directions, states are required to send names of the officers at least three months prior to the date of retirement of the incumbent DGP.

Advertising

The extension given to Arora is learnt to have caused a lot of heartburn among a number of senior Punjab Police officers. “This is unprecedented,” said one officer. “September is far. By that time the chances of officers who were now very hopeful to become DGP after Arora may take a hit,” said another officer.