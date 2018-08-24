SC verdict on West Bengal panchayat poll: TMC jubilant, BJP says people will have last word

West Bengal Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Subrata Mukherjee. (Express Photo by Partha Paul) West Bengal Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Subrata Mukherjee. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

The Trinamool Congress on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict rejecting the pleas of CPM and BJP seeking cancellation of polls on 20,000 uncontested panchayat seats in West Bengal The uncontested seats, which is about 34 per cent of the total panchayat seats in West Bengal, were won by the TMC in May.

Terming the verdict as a ‘victory of democracy’, the TMC asked opposition parties to apologise to the people of the state. “We are very happy with this verdict and we welcome it. It is a victory of democracy and a tight slap to the face of the Opposition. We will soon form boards in these seats and work will start in 7 to 8 days,” TMC Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee said.

“This is a historic verdict. This is a big lesson for opposition parties. It has been proved that their allegations are baseless. They should apologise to the people of the state,” Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee said.

The BJP in the state, meanwhile, said they accepted the apex court’s verdict and would fight the TMC democratically.

“We accept the verdict of the Supreme Court. We’ll fight against TMC democratically in the next Lok Sabha elections. The people of the state will have the last word,” state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said.

The ruling TMC contended that not a single candidate approached any court with the grievance about being stopped from filing nomination papers while the opposition parties maintained that West Bengal did not witness free and fair elections as candidates of the two parties were stopped from filing nomination papers.

Elections were held in phases for 48,650 posts in Gram Panchayats, 825 posts in Zilla Parishads and 9,217 posts in Panchayat Samitis.

