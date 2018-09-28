SC verdict on Sabrimala case disappointing, says temple head priest

Follow Us:
A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in its 4:1 verdict, said banning entry of women to Kerala's Sabrimala temple is gender discrimination and the practice violates rights of Hindu women.

By: PTI | Kochi | Published: September 28, 2018 12:20:42 pm
The Supreme Court’s verdict allowing entry of women of all ages into the Ayyappa temple, was “disappointing”, but the ‘Tantri family’ will accept it, Sabarimala head priest Kandararu Rajeevarau said.

Highlights: SC verdict on Sabarimala case

A Tantri is the Vedic head priest of Hindu temples in Kerala.

Travancore Devaswom Board President A Padmakumar told PTI that the Supreme Court’s verdict will be studied in detail and further course of action will be decided after that.

Padmakumar said the board had informed the court that they wanted to continue with the existing ritual practices, but now they have no other option but to implement the verdict

The board, he said, will take steps to execute the apex court directive.

It will study the judgement seriously, he said.

Rahul Easwar, President of the Ayyappa Dharma Sena, said they were going for a review petition.

Easwar is the grandson of late Sabarimala priest Kandararu Maheswararu, who died in May this year.

The court pronounced its verdict on a clutch of pleas challenging the ban on entry of women of menstrual age in Kerala’s Sabrimala temple and said law and society are tasked with the task to act as levellers.

