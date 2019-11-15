SC verdict on Ayodhya in our favour as BJP govt is at the Centre: party MP from Gujarat

BJP MP of Bharuch Mansukh Vasava on Thursday evening said the Supreme Court’s favourable verdict on the Ayodhya Ram temple came because there was a BJP government at the Centre. He was addressing BJP workers at a Diwali Sneh Milan at Rajput chhatralaya ground in Bharuch.

Advertising

In a video of his speech, he is heard saying in Gujarati, “Ram Janmabhoomi no muddo ketlo juno muddo hato, ketla varsho viti gaya, Desh Azad thayo na hato, e samay thi Ram Janmabhoomi nu andolan chaltu hatu, ketlak loko shahid thaya chhe, ketla andolan karya chhe. Parantu e muddo aapni BJP ni sarkar Kendra ma hovana karanej, aa Supreme Court e aapna tarfi judgement apvu padyu (the Ram Janmabhoomi issue is age old. So many years went by since our country got independence. Since then the movement of Ram Janmabhoomi was going on, many people were martyred, many participated in the movement, but it is because of our BJP government at the Centre that the Supreme Court had to give a judgment in our favour).”

Other dignitaries present on the dais were Bharuch MLA Dushyant Patel, Vagra MP Arunsinh Rana, Bharuch district BJP president Yogesh Patel, Bharuch Nagar Palika President Surbhi ben Tamakhuwala among others.

Speaking on the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A Vasava said, “Not a single leader of BJP across the country had ever thought that PM Narendra Modi and (Home minister) Amit Shah, will abrogate section 370 and 35(A) from Jammu and Kashmir. None of our BJP leaders had thought about it. Everybody said there would be chaos in the country. Pakistan and other countries will overbear (sic) us. But did anything happen? This was Narendra Modi’s diplomatic move”.

Talking to the Indian Express, Vasava said, “I have said that it was due to our BJP government at the centre that the law and order situation in the country is being maintained. If there were another government at the Centre, law and order situation would have worsened. After the Supreme court judgment came in our favour, it was our government at the Centre that appealed to people to accept it.”