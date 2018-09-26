Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 26, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
  • SC verdict on live streaming of court proceedings today

SC verdict on live streaming of court proceedings today

The government has backed the live streaming of trials and said that it can be extended to other courts depending on the success of the pilot project.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 26, 2018 11:31:09 am
Malegaon blast case, 2008 malegaon blast case, malegaon blast case hearing, Mumbai, maharashtra news, Mumbai special court, Bombay HC, Supreme court, India news The Centre also suggested setting up of a media room where litigants, law interns, lawyers and other visitors can watch the live feed.
Top News

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday pronounce its judgment on whether the live webcast of court proceedings should be allowed on a pilot basis in the court of the Chief Justice of India, as proposed by the Centre. The government has backed the live streaming of trials and said that it can be extended to other courts depending on the success of the pilot project.

A bench of judges headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra will be hearing the submissions which came on a plea by advocate Indira Jaising, seeking the live streaming.

The Centre also suggested setting up of a media room where litigants, law interns, lawyers and other visitors can watch the live feed, saying that would help reduce the congestion in the courtroom and corridors. The affidavit also wants special measures to be put in place for differently-abled.

However, the Centre cautioned that the exercise must not be permitted in matrimonial cases, matters involving interests of juveniles or protection and safety of the private life of young offenders and cases involving national security.

Attorney General K K Venugopal said that in some situation, it will have to be disallowed to ensure privacy and security of victims, witnesses or defendants and also in rape cases and in matters where it may provoke communal sentiments.

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
How Alex Jones of Infowars built his Tangy Tangerine-fueled empire
Watch Now
How Alex Jones of Infowars built his Tangy Tangerine-fueled empire
Buzzing Now
Advertisement