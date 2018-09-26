SC verdict on live streaming of court proceedings today

The Centre also suggested setting up of a media room where litigants, law interns, lawyers and other visitors can watch the live feed. The Centre also suggested setting up of a media room where litigants, law interns, lawyers and other visitors can watch the live feed.

The Supreme Court will on Wednesday pronounce its judgment on whether the live webcast of court proceedings should be allowed on a pilot basis in the court of the Chief Justice of India, as proposed by the Centre. The government has backed the live streaming of trials and said that it can be extended to other courts depending on the success of the pilot project.

A bench of judges headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra will be hearing the submissions which came on a plea by advocate Indira Jaising, seeking the live streaming.

The Centre also suggested setting up of a media room where litigants, law interns, lawyers and other visitors can watch the live feed, saying that would help reduce the congestion in the courtroom and corridors. The affidavit also wants special measures to be put in place for differently-abled.

However, the Centre cautioned that the exercise must not be permitted in matrimonial cases, matters involving interests of juveniles or protection and safety of the private life of young offenders and cases involving national security.

Attorney General K K Venugopal said that in some situation, it will have to be disallowed to ensure privacy and security of victims, witnesses or defendants and also in rape cases and in matters where it may provoke communal sentiments.

