Supreme Court to hear only urgent matters post Holi vacation

The Supreme Court on Friday decided that it will restrict itself to hearing only urgent matters when it reopens on March 16, after the ongoing Holi vacation.

The decision follows an urgent meeting convened by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde to deal with the emergent situation in view of the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring Covid-19 a global pandemic, and the March 5 advisory issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in this regard, cautioning against mass gatherings.

“On reviewing the advisory issued by the Government of India and in view of the opinion of public health experts, including medical professionals, and also considering the safety and welfare of all the visitors, litigants, lawyers, court staff, security, maintenance and support staff, student interns and media professionals, the Competent Authority has been pleased to direct that the functioning of the Courts from Monday, 16 March, 2020 shall be restricted to urgent matters with such number of Benches as may be found appropriate,” an official notification by the SC Secretary General Sanjeev S Kalgaonkar said.

The court also limited the entry of lawyers and other litigants. The statement said, “No persons except the lawyers who are going to act in the matter, i.e. either for argument or for making oral submissions or to assist along with one litigant only, shall be permitted in the court room.”

It added that mentioning of matters will be made before the Mentioning Officer only, and requested all to cooperate with the instructions of the staff on duty in the interest of all considering the importance of the safety measures for health.

In a separate circular, the court said that only six two-judges benches will sit on March 16.

The benches that will sit are that of Justices Arun Mishra and M R Shah, Justices U U Lalit and Vineet Saran, Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari, Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta, Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat, and Justices S K Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna.

The Constitution Bench and Special Benches, which were previously fixed, will not be sitting.

