Karnataka bypolls: List of constituencies, disqualified MLAs – all you need to know

The Supreme Court Wednesday ordered that the 17 Karnataka MLAs of the Congress and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S), who were disqualified by former Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar in July this year from the 16th Legislative Assembly, can contest the upcoming bye-elections on December 5 even as it upheld the Speaker’s decision.

A three-judge bench of Justices N V Ramana, Sanjiv Khanna and Krishna Murari, however, struck down the provision fixing a time period for which they will remain disqualified. The Top Court had reserved its judgment on the plea by the ex-MLAs on October 25.

The Speaker had disqualified them under the anti-defection law and had barred them from contesting election during the tenure of the current Assembly, which is until 2023. The MLAs are now hopeful to contest the elections as BJP candidates.

The bye-elections to 15 of the 17 vacant seats in the Assembly will decide the future of the BJP government headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in the state. Elections will not take place at two out of the 17 vacant seats — Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Maski — where separate election petitions challenging the results of the 2018 elections are pending in Karnataka High Court.

The filing of nomination papers had begun on November 11 and will continue till November 18. While the Election Commission will scrutinise nominations on November 19, the last date to withdraw nominations is November 21.

The disqualified candidates from Congress include Pratap Gowda Patil, BC Patil, Shivram Hebbar, ST Somashekar, Byrati Basavaraj, Anand Singh, R Roshan Baig, N Munirathna, K Sudhakar and MTB Nagaraj, Shrimant Patil, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumatalli and R Shankar. From the JD(S) side, former party president H Vishwanath, Narayana Gowda and K Gopalaiah had submitted their resignations.

Here is a list of constituencies from where the MLAs had contested:

Former Congress MLAs —

R Roshan Baig: Shivajinagar

Ramesh Jharkiholi: Gokak

Anand Singh: Vijaynagara

ST Somashekar: Yeshwantpur

Byrathi Basavaraj: KR Puram

BC Patil: Hirekerur

Shivaram Hebbar: Yellapur

Mahesh Kumathahalli: Athani

MTB Nagaraj: Hoskote

K Sudhakar: Chikkaballapura

Shrimant Patil: Kagwad

Former JDS MLAs —

H Vishwanath: Hunsur

Narayana Gowda: KR Pete

K Gopalaiah: Mahalakshmi Layout

Former independent MLA —

R Shankar: Ranebennur