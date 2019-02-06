SC upholds HC order on NFFU for CAPF officers

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the Delhi High Court judgment granting organised group ‘A’ central services status and Non Functional Financial Upgradation (NFFU) to officers of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

NFFU is a raise in salary and perks if an officer, who has reached a seniority level to be eligible for promotion, cannot be promoted because of lack of vacancies. In simple terms, NFFU will help an Assistant Commandant draw the salary of a Deputy Commandant if he has not been promoted despite reaching the required seniority.

It is available to all civil services but had been denied to paramilitary forces by the Home Ministry on the ground that they do not fall in the category of “organised services” . The judgment by Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman and M R Shah will come as a huge relief to over 6,000 officers of the CAPFs which are beset with career stagnation due to lack of vacancies at higher levels and IPS officers filling all top posts.