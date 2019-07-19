SC upholds detention of gold smuggling racket ‘kingpin’

The Supreme Court Thursday upheld the preventive detention of the alleged kingpin of a gold smuggling racket, as part of which 3,396 kg of the metal, worth nearly Rs 1,000 crore, was routed to India from the UAE since 2016, according to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

A bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna set aside a Bombay High Court verdict quashing the detention orders of accused Nisar Pallathukadavil Aliyar from Kerala and his accomplice Happy Arvindkumar Dhakad under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange & Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act, 1974.

“The detaining authority recorded… that this has serious impact on the economy of the nation. Detaining authority also satisfied that the detenues have propensity to indulge in the same act of smuggling and passed the order of preventive detention, which is a preventive measure,” it said.

The case was lodged in connection with DRI’s investigations into smuggling of gold from the UAE to India.