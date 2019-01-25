SC upholds constitutional validity of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

The Supreme Court Friday upheld the constitutional validity of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016. The judgment was delivered by a bench of Justices R F Nariman and Navin Sinha, who said they have upheld the constitutional validity “in its entirety”.

The law bans promoters of bankrupt firms from bidding for insolvent companies. However, the apex court said that related parties in the act should mean a person connected with the business. The bench disposed of a batch of pleas filed by companies challenging various provisions of the IBC.

Some of the provisions that were under challenge include Sections 3(12), 5(7), 6, 7, 12, 29, 62, 214(f), 231 and 238 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

The petition also assails all the appointments made to NCLT and NCLAT prior to 2018 on the ground that it falls foul of the judgment rendered by the Supreme Court in Madras Bar Association v. Union of India.