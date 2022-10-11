SC upholds Bombay HC order granting bail to Anil Deshmukh in PMLA case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to interfere with the Bombay High Court order granting bail to NCP leader and former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case lodged by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli said the observations made by the high court in its order will not affect the trial in the case and dismissed the appeal filed by the Enforcement Directorate, news agency PTI reported.

The Bombay High Court on October 4 granted bail to Deshmukh while asking him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and sureties of the like amount, and also put conditions on him for attendance before the trial court and the investigating agency.

However, Deshmukh continues to stay in CBI custody.

The ED had sought a stay on the operation of order for two weeks stating that the Supreme Court is shut for Dussehra holidays and will reopen on October 10. Deshmukh’s lawyer opposed it and said the agency can file an appeal in the Supreme Court even during the vacation and it is not that the applicant is to come out on bail as he is in custody for a CBI case. The court said the bail order shall become effective from October 13.

Deshmukh was arrested in November last year by the ED in connection with allegations of money laundering and bribes from restaurant and bar owners.

Deshmukh had moved the high court through advocates Aniket Nikam and Inderpal Singh, after the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in March rejected his bail plea on the ground that there is prima facie proof to indicate that he had exercised “undue influence” over transfers and postings of police officers.

The Supreme Court last month directed the Bombay High Court to hear and decide Deshmukh’s plea expeditiously and noted that the same was pending in the high court since March 21.