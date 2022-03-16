SC asks UP govt to ensure protection of witnesses in Lakhimpur case

The Supreme court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over a plea challenging the bail granted to Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case and directed it to ensure the protection of all witnesses.

Ashish, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, is the main accused in the case. In October last year, he allegedly ran over eight people, including four farmers and a journalist, during a protest in the district against the Centre’s contentious farm laws.

Last month, Mishra was released from prison on bail, four months after he was arrested on October 11. The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had granted Ashish bail on February 10, but he was not released as the court order didn’t mention that he was facing charges under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).