scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Must Read

SC asks UP govt to ensure protection of witnesses in Lakhimpur case

The court also issued a notice to the UP government, asking them to file a reply on a plea challenging the bail granted to Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son, Ashish, the main accused in the case.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
March 16, 2022 11:26:37 am
On October 3 last year, a convoy of vehicles, including one owned by the Union minister, ran over a group of protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. (PTI/File)

The Supreme court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over a plea challenging the bail granted to Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case and directed it to ensure the protection of all witnesses.

Ashish, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, is the main accused in the case. In October last year, he allegedly ran over eight people, including four farmers and a journalist, during a protest in the district against the Centre’s contentious farm laws.

Last month, Mishra was released from prison on bail, four months after he was arrested on October 11. The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had granted Ashish bail on February 10, but he was not released as the court order didn’t mention that he was facing charges under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 16: Latest News

Advertisement