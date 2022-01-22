SC turns down plea to censor Kangana’s remarks, club cases

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to censor future statements likely to be made by actor Kangana Ranaut and clubbing of FIRs against her with the one pending at the Khar police station in Mumbai.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Bela Trivedi told petitioner Sardar Charanjeet Singh Chanderpal, an advocate, that only the person against whom the FIRs were filed can pray that they be clubbed.

The petitioner, appearing in person, said he was hurt by Ranaut’s remarks on the Sikh community. As he proceeded to read them, the court told him that it had read the file and added “there are two possible solutions. Either you ignore the utterances made by her or avail remedy under law. We respect your faith… By speaking these utterances you are doing more disservice to the cause. Don’t try to prejudice the mind of the court. Don’t politicise it”.