SC transfers Muzaffarpur shelter home abuse case to Delhi POCSO court

The Supreme Court on Thursday transferred the trial of Muzaffarpur shelter home case from Patna to a POCSO Court in Delhi. The apex court has ordered the judge to commence the trial in two weeks and complete it within a period of six months.

The case pertains to alleged mental, physical and sexual exploitation of minor girls residing at the Children Home at Sahu Road, Muzaffarpur. The Bihar government had referred the matter to the CBI after pressure from the Opposition. In December last year, the CBI filed a chargesheet against all the accused.

The matter had come to light earlier this year when the Bihar Social Welfare Department filed an FIR based on a social audit of the shelter home conducted by Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences. The audit report stated that many girls at the shelter home had complained of sexual abuse.