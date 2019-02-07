Toggle Menu
SC transfers Muzaffarpur shelter home abuse case to Delhi POCSO courthttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/sc-transfers-muzaffarpur-shelter-home-abuse-case-to-pocso-court-in-delhi-5573369/

SC transfers Muzaffarpur shelter home abuse case to Delhi POCSO court

The Court has ordered the judge to commence the trial in two weeks and complete it within a period of six months.

sexual harassment, sex abuse, sexual harassment at workplace, rajya sabha workshop, sensitisation workshop, indian express
The apex court has ordered the judge to commence the trial in two weeks and complete it within a period of six months.

The Supreme Court on Thursday transferred the trial of Muzaffarpur shelter home case from Patna to a POCSO Court in Delhi. The apex court has ordered the judge to commence the trial in two weeks and complete it within a period of six months.

The case pertains to alleged mental, physical and sexual exploitation of minor girls residing at the Children Home at Sahu Road, Muzaffarpur. The Bihar government had referred the matter to the CBI after pressure from the Opposition.  In December last year, the CBI filed a chargesheet against all the accused.

The matter had come to light earlier this year when the Bihar Social Welfare Department filed an FIR based on a social audit of the shelter home conducted by Mumbai-based Tata Institute of Social Sciences. The audit report stated that many girls at the shelter home had complained of sexual abuse.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned after Opposition protest over roster system on reservation
2 Sikkim State Lottery Results: Winner to be announced at 11.55 am
3 PM Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express on February 15 from New Delhi Railway station