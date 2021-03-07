SC to start ‘hybrid’ hearings three days a week

The ‘hybrid’ mode will enable counsel to appear either via video-conferencing or be physically present in court.

In a first step towards resuming physical hearings, the Supreme Court has decided to start hearing cases in “hybrid mode” from March 15. The court has been operating virtually since the start of the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

On Friday, the top court came out with a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in this regard. According to these guidelines, issued by the Chief Justice S A Bobde, “on an experimental basis, and as a pilot scheme, the final hearing/regular matters listed on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays may be heard in the hybrid mode, as may be decided by the Hon’ble Bench, considering the number of parties in a matter ,as well as the limited capacity of court rooms” and that “all other matters, including those listed on Mondays and Fridays shall continue to be heard through video/tele-conferencing”.

It pointed out that “unless otherwise directed” by the Bench, “final hearing/regular matters where the number of advocates for the parties are more than the average working capacity of the Court rooms, as per Covid-19 norms — 20 per courtroom at any given time — shall invariably be listed for hearing through video/teleconferencing mode”.

However, in case the court directs holding hearing of such matters through the hybrid mode, the appearance of the parties, whether by physical presence or virtually, will be facilitated as per the directions of the Bench. “If in a matter listed for hybrid hearing, the number of parties is more, then one AOR (advocate-on-record) and one arguing counsel per party will be allowed entry; one registered clerk per party, as may be chosen by the AOR, shall be allowed entry to carry paper books/journals etc. of the counsels upto the court-rooms,” said the SOP.

“In any such matter as may be listed for hybrid hearing, all the counsels appearing for one party can appear either through physical presence or through video/tele-conferencing,” it said, adding that the AORs may submit their preferences “within 24 hours/1:00 PM next day after the publication of the Weekly List of Final Hearing/Regular matters”.

Where the AOR for a party does not opt for either mode, “it shall be presumed that counsels for the party seek to appear through video/tele conferencing mode and will be facilitated accordingly,” said the SOP.

Entry into the high security zone of the court through proximity cards/long term passes will however continue to remain suspended and entry of counsels/parties or such other stakeholders into the courtroom for hybrid hearing will be through daily “Special hearing passes” which will be issued by the registry, on the basis of authorisation by the concerned AOR, the SOP added.

“Subject to the capacity of any courtroom, the entry of parties in a matter will be permitted not earlier than ten minutes prior to start of hearing of that matter”, the guidelines said.

In a bid to avoid overcrowding in the courtroom because of lawyers having more than one case waiting for their next hearing, the SOP said that counsel having more than one case for a hybrid hearing in the court rooms will be issued separate ‘Special Hearing Pass’ for each case and after hearing of one case is complete, they may wait in the designated staging/waiting area for their next case.

Various lawyers bodies had been demanding resumption of physical hearings saying that a large number of advocates had gone out of business after the lockdown started.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Bar Association on Saturday said the SOP “was prepared without taking into confidence the Bar, despite the assurance given to the Executive Committee by” the Chief Justice of India in the meeting held on March 1, 2021 and “unanimously resolved and decided not to accept” the same.

At an emergent meeting pursuant to the issuance of the SOP, the SC Executive Committee presided by president Vikas Singh “unanimously agreed” that the SOP “is unilaterally thrust upon the members of the Bar despite the fact that the Bar is an equal stakeholder in the dispensation of the justice delivery system”, a statement issued by the association said. The association also decided to file a writ petition challenging the SOP.

However, it added that the members “agreed that the Bar wants full physical hearing and is agreeable for hybrid hearing… only as an interim measure provided hybrid hearing is for all courts on all working days including permitting mentioning of the matters”.