SC to hear pleas seeking removal of Shaheen Bagh protesters on Monday

The Supreme Court Friday said it would on February 10 hear pleas seeking the removal of protesters at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi. “We understand there is a problem… we will take it up on Monday… By then we will be in a better position,” a Bench of Justices Sanjay kishan Kaul and KM Joseph said.

The petitions were filed by Amit Sahni and BJP leader Nand Kishore Garg.

When one of the lawyers reportedly told the Bench that the Delhi elections were on February 8 and that the matter should be heard urgently, the Bench responded: “This is exactly why we will hear it on Monday… Why should we hear it before the election?”

Hundreds, led by women, are currently holding a 24/7 protest at Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act and a nation-wide implementation of the National Register of Citizens. The protest has been underway since December 15 last year.

More details are awaited.

