SC to hear plea today seeking protection to women who entered Sabarimala shrine

The Supreme Court will hear a plea on Friday seeking round-the-clock protection to two women who had entered the Sabarimala temple. Appearing for the two women — A Bindu and Kanakadurga — senior advocate Indira Jaising mentioned the petition before a bench of Chief Ranjan Gogoi and Justices L Nageswara Rao and S K Kaul on Thursday.

The counsel said that the women were facing a threat to their lives and one of them was in a hospital, referring to Kanakadurga who was allegedly assaulted by her mother-in-law when she returned after entering the temple. Jaisingh told the court that the issue of protection to them was urgent. The CJI replied that the court will consider it on Friday.