SC to hear plea to review 2018 order upholding Aadhaar

The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea seeking review of the apex court’s 2018 ruling upholding the constitutionality of Aadhaar on Tuesday.

A five-judge bench headed by CJI S A Bobde will take up the case in chambers.

An in-chamber hearing means case files will be circulated among the judges, and oral arguments in open court be allowed only if the court agrees to review the case.

Besides the CJI, Justices A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and L Nageswara Rao will hear the case.

In November last year, another five-judge bench headed by then CJI Ranjan Gogoi had expressed doubts over correctness of the verdict upholding Aadhaar Act, which had been passed by Parliament as a money Bill.

The review is not likely to take into account the November ruling, as the Supreme Court has held earlier that a change in law subsequent to the judgment cannot be valid grounds for review.

