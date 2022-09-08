Supreme Court to hear petitions challenging Citizenship Amendment Act on Sept 12

The Supreme Court is likely to hear a batch of petitions challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday (September 12), reported Live Law. A bench led by Chief Justice of India U U Lalit is likely to hear over 200 petitions filed opposing the Act. Justice S Ravindra Bhat will also be part of the bench, Live Law reported.

The CAA, which aims to give citizenship to migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan, was notified on December 12, 2019, and came into force on January 10, 2020.

The Act evoked widespread protests in the country as, read with the government’s plan to conduct nationwide National Register of Citizen (NRC) enumeration, it was perceived as an attempt to deprive Muslims of Indian citizenship.