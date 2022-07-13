scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

SC to hear next week pleas against Karnataka HC order refusing to lift ban on hijab

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of lawyer Prashant Bhushan that the matters were filed long back but were yet to be listed for hearing.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: July 13, 2022 11:30:19 am
“The girls are losing out on studies,” Prasanth Bhushan said.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear next week a batch of pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict refusing to lift the ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state.

The bench said, “It will be listed sometime next week”.

