SC to hear Karnataka MLAs’ fresh plea to postpone bypolls on Nov 13

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on November 13 a fresh plea by disqualified Karnataka MLAs, seeking a direction to Election Commission to again postpone the Assembly bypolls for 15 seats, scheduled to be held on December 5.

On October 25, a bench headed by Justice N V Ramana had reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas submitted by the 17 MLAs, challenging their disqualification.

“Upon oral mentioning made by the senior counsel appearing for the petitioners seeking urgent listing of the Interlocutory Application for directions, the registry is directed to list the said application on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, subject to curing of defects by the petitioner. We direct the learned senior counsel appearing for the petitioner to serve a copy of the interlocutory application to the senior counsels appearing for the respondents immediately,” the court said.