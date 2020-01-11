SC to hear in March plea against plan to deport Rohingya

Supreme Court of India Supreme Court of India

United Nations Special Rapporteur E Tendayi Achiume, on Friday sought to implead before the Supreme Court in a plea challenging government plans to deport Rohingya refugees.

The petition came up before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde. The bench fixed March 18 as the date of hearing. Achiume who is the 5th Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance, said in her application: “India’s mass deportation order of Rohingya, like all mass deportation orders, is impermissible under international human rights law. India must ensure that Rohingya in India enjoy equality before the law and equal access to judicial remedies and individualized forms of due process.”

