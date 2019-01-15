Toggle Menu
SC to hear after 4 weeks Zakia Jafri’s plea against clean chit to Modi in 2002 Gujarat riotshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/sc-to-hear-after-4-weeks-zakia-jafris-plea-against-clean-chit-to-modi-in-2002-gujarat-riots-5538908/

SC to hear after 4 weeks Zakia Jafri’s plea against clean chit to Modi in 2002 Gujarat riots

Zakia, the wife of Ehsan Jafri, an ex-MP who was killed in one of the worst incidents during the riots, has challenged the Gujarat High Court's October 5, 2017, order rejecting her plea against the SIT's decision.

SC to hear after 4 weeks Zakia Jafri's plea against clean chit to Modi in 2002 Gujarat riots
Zakia is the wife of Ehsan Jafri, an ex-MP who was killed in the riots (File Photo)

The Supreme Court Tuesday said it would hear after four weeks a plea by Zakia Jafri challenging the clean chit by the SIT to then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in connection with the 2002 Godhra riots.

Zakia, the wife of Ehsan Jafri, an ex-MP who was killed in one of the worst incidents during the riots, has challenged the Gujarat High Court’s October 5, 2017, order rejecting her plea against the SIT’s decision.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Ajay Rastogi, and the counsel appearing for the petitioner said they have circulated a letter seeking adjournment of the hearing. “You are asking for four weeks and we are giving your four weeks. List the matter after four weeks,” the bench said.

Zakia Jafri has challenged an October 5, 2017 judgment of the Gujarat High Court which upheld the clean chit given to several politicians and senior bureaucrats by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in its closure report, citing lack of “prosecutable evidence” against them. The petition further says the High Court refused to interfere with the Magistrate’s order “despite large amount of documentation and contemporaneous evidence that existed which made out a triable case against all the accused”.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Woman who entered Sabarimala temple alleges assault by husband's family on returning home
2 Demonetisation, GST affecting Mudra loan recovery, says Shiv Sena
3 Arun Jaitley travels to US for medical checkup related to kidney ailment