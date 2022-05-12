SC to Haridwar dharam sansad accused: ‘Stay together peacefully, enjoy life’

The Supreme Court on Thursday had a word of advice for the former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman arrested in connection with alleged inflammatory speeches at a dharam sansad in Haridwar last year.

“Stay together peacefully. Enjoy the life”, a bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Vikram Nath told senior advocate Sidharth Luthra while taking up the bail plea of Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi, formerly Waseem Rizvi.

The bench initially asked the counsel what a dharam sansad was. Luthra said he was an Arya Samaji and did not exactly know what it was. “I have seen videos, people in bhagwa (saffron) clothes got together and gave speeches,” he said.

“Spoiling the atmosphere! Stay together peacefully. Enjoy the life,” remarked the bench, adding that “before they ask to sensitise others, they have to sensitise themselves first. They are not sensitised.”

Luthra said his client had already spent many months in custody and was suffering from medical conditions.

The bench noted that the maximum punishment for the offence he was charged with was three years’ imprisonment and went on to issue a notice to the Uttarakhand government on the plea filed against the high court order denying bail.

“Maximum punishment is three years, he has been in jail since January. For four months he has already been in custody. What further investigation you would like to make into him? It’s already complete,” the bench said, fixing the matter for hearing next on May 17.