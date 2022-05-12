scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Must Read

SC to Haridwar dharam sansad accused: ‘Stay together peacefully, enjoy life’

The apex court, while hearing the bail application of former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi, now Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi, asks the Uttarakhand government what further investigation is required in the case in which he has been in jail since January.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: May 12, 2022 5:43:52 pm
The bench initially asked the counsel what a dharam sansad was. Luthra said he was an Arya Samaji and did not exactly know what it was.

The Supreme Court on Thursday had a word of advice for the former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board chairman arrested in connection with alleged inflammatory speeches at a dharam sansad in Haridwar last year.

“Stay together peacefully. Enjoy the life”, a bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Vikram Nath told senior advocate Sidharth Luthra while taking up the bail plea of Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi, formerly Waseem Rizvi.

The bench initially asked the counsel what a dharam sansad was. Luthra said he was an Arya Samaji and did not exactly know what it was. “I have seen videos, people in bhagwa (saffron) clothes got together and gave speeches,” he said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Read |Nothing untoward should happen at Dharam Sansad: SC warns Uttarakhand ahead of Roorkee meet today

“Spoiling the atmosphere! Stay together peacefully. Enjoy the life,” remarked the bench, adding that “before they ask to sensitise others, they have to sensitise themselves first. They are not sensitised.”

Best of Express Premium

Where Sri Lanka’s inflation-driven crisis could head nextPremium
Where Sri Lanka’s inflation-driven crisis could head next
I tried Asus’ Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, and it’s one of the coolest...Premium
I tried Asus’ Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition, and it’s one of the coolest...
Horoscope Today, May 12, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — ch...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 12, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — ch...
In House panel meet, SEBI flags need to tap phones during probePremium
In House panel meet, SEBI flags need to tap phones during probe
More Premium Stories >>

Luthra said his client had already spent many months in custody and was suffering from medical conditions.

Read |Haridwar ‘hate speech’: Supreme Court seeks FIR status in ‘dharam sansad’ meet

The bench noted that the maximum punishment for the offence he was charged with was three years’ imprisonment and went on to issue a notice to the Uttarakhand government on the plea filed against the high court order denying bail.

“Maximum punishment is three years, he has been in jail since January. For four months he has already been in custody. What further investigation you would like to make into him? It’s already complete,” the bench said, fixing the matter for hearing next on May 17.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 12: Latest News

Advertisement