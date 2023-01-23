scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Advertisement

Supreme Court to set up three-judge bench to hear plea on Karnataka hijab ban row

Senior Advocate Meenakshi Arora said that though many students had moved to private institutes after the hijab ban in government colleges, their practical exams are to be held in government colleges from Feb 6.

Hijab ban, karnataka, SC,"I will examine it. This is a three judge bench matter. We will allot a date," the CJI said. (File)
Listen to this article
Supreme Court to set up three-judge bench to hear plea on Karnataka hijab ban row
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider taking up an application seeking interim directions to enable sections of Muslim girl students from Karnataka, who said they had shifted to private colleges after the hijab ban in pre-university colleges, to give their practical exams in government colleges.

The application for urgent hearing was mentioned before a bench presided by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud who agreed to look into it and list it before an appropriate bench. “I will just examine it. It is a three-judge bench matter. So it has to be before a three-judge bench,” the CJI said, agreeing to look into the request.

Also Read |Hijab row: Lessons from Udupi

Appearing for the applicants, Senior Advocate Meenakshi Arora said though the students had moved to private colleges, the practical exams are held in government colleges. “The academic year is coming to a close. They have lost one year. The exams are to be held in government colleges. The private colleges can’t conduct exams. The practicals will start on February 6. We are only praying to take up the matter for interim directions”.

In October 2022, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court delivered a split verdict on appeals challenging the March 15, 2022 Karnataka High Court judgment upholding the ban on wearing the hijab in classrooms in pre-university colleges.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: The nuts and bolts of a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: The nuts and bolts of a Union Budget
Madhav Chavan at Idea Exchange: ‘Curriculum is getting tougher…beca...
Madhav Chavan at Idea Exchange: ‘Curriculum is getting tougher…beca...
Indian Railways AI module brings hope of shorter waiting lists for tickets
Indian Railways AI module brings hope of shorter waiting lists for tickets
Express Investigation – Part 1: PM Awaas is for rural poor but in West Be...
Express Investigation – Part 1: PM Awaas is for rural poor but in West Be...
Don't Miss |Firasha Shaikh writes: I’d like to have conversations beyond my identity as a hijabi woman

While Justice Hemant Gupta (now retired) upheld the high court order validating the ban and said “it was only to promote uniformity and encourage a secular environment” in classrooms, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia set aside the state and high court orders and called the right to wear the hijab in classrooms “a matter of choice” and a “fundamental right”.

This means the matter now has to be heard by a three-judge bench. The Chief Justice of India, being the master of the roster, will decide the bench that will take up the matter.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 11:48 IST
Next Story

The Glory Part 2 trailer: Song Hye-kyo unleashes hell on her tormentors, Lee Do-hyun turns executioner

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close