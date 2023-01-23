Supreme Court to set up three-judge bench to hear plea on Karnataka hijab ban row

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to consider taking up an application seeking interim directions to enable sections of Muslim girl students from Karnataka, who said they had shifted to private colleges after the hijab ban in pre-university colleges, to give their practical exams in government colleges.

The application for urgent hearing was mentioned before a bench presided by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud who agreed to look into it and list it before an appropriate bench. “I will just examine it. It is a three-judge bench matter. So it has to be before a three-judge bench,” the CJI said, agreeing to look into the request.

Appearing for the applicants, Senior Advocate Meenakshi Arora said though the students had moved to private colleges, the practical exams are held in government colleges. “The academic year is coming to a close. They have lost one year. The exams are to be held in government colleges. The private colleges can’t conduct exams. The practicals will start on February 6. We are only praying to take up the matter for interim directions”.

In October 2022, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court delivered a split verdict on appeals challenging the March 15, 2022 Karnataka High Court judgment upholding the ban on wearing the hijab in classrooms in pre-university colleges.

While Justice Hemant Gupta (now retired) upheld the high court order validating the ban and said “it was only to promote uniformity and encourage a secular environment” in classrooms, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia set aside the state and high court orders and called the right to wear the hijab in classrooms “a matter of choice” and a “fundamental right”.

This means the matter now has to be heard by a three-judge bench. The Chief Justice of India, being the master of the roster, will decide the bench that will take up the matter.