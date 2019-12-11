SC to consider appointing former apex court judge to probe Hyderabad ‘encounter’

The Supreme Court posted the matter for tomorrow. (File photo) The Supreme Court posted the matter for tomorrow. (File photo)

The Supreme Court Wednesday proposed to appoint a former apex court judge to inquire the encounter deaths of four men accused of raping and killing a veterinarian in Hyderabad.

“We propose to appoint a former Supreme Court judge to enquire into the encounter case,” said the court.

Posting the matter for tomorrow, the bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde also clarified that the judge, if appointed, will sit in New Delhi.

The bench has now posted the PILs, seeking an independent SIT probe into the encounter, for hearing on Thursday asking the parties to suggest names.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi and advocate Krishnakumar Singh, appearing for the Telangana government, said it had followed the directions laid down by the apex court for an inquiry into encounters and had already referred the case to the state CID.

The veterinarian went missing from Shamshabad toll plaza, near Hyderabad, on November 27. The four accused raped and then burnt her to death, the police have said. Her charred body was recovered the following day. The accused were arrested on November 29 and the police were criticised for making the family members of the victim run around over jurisdiction.

After the killings, many in the country invoked the “delay” in the judicial system to justify the ‘encounter’. CJI Bobde, however, said that justice can never be instant and “loses its character if it becomes revenge”.

