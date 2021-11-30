Contempt matter against Vijay Mallya: Supreme Court to conduct hearing on Jan 18

The Supreme Court said Tuesday that it will hear the contempt of court case against Vijay Mallya on January 18, 2022, as the Centre persists in its attempts to extradite the fugitive businessman to India.

If Mallya, who resides in United Kingdom, is not present before the Court on that day for any reason, it will hear the counsel on his behalf, Live Law reported.

The court said, “We have waited sufficiently long enough, we can’t be waiting any longer now. The contempt matter against Vijay Mallya has to see light of day at some stage and the process must get over.”

The top court requested senior advocate Jaideep Gupta to assist it as amicus curiae in the case.

Vijay Mallya is an accused in a bank loan default case of over ₹ 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines. He was held guilty of contempt of court in 2017, for failing to disclose transfer of $40 million to his children’s accounts and for ignoring summons to appear in court.

The 2017 order followed a plea by a consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI), which had said that Vijay Mallya had allegedly transferred the amount to his children in “flagrant violation” of various judicial orders.

The court had earlier rejected a request made by Advocate EC Agarwala seeking his discharge as Mallya’s counsel in the contempt case, which is being heard by a Bench Justice UU Lalit, Justice Ravindra Bhat and Justice Bela Trivedi.