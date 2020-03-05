SC tells Delhi HC to hear hate FIR plea, objects to Harsh Mander remarks

The bench, meanwhile, declined to hear a petition by activist Harsh Mander, taking exception to his alleged remarks about the Supreme Court and Parliament. It said “till we sort this out, we will not hear you, but will hear others”. (File) The bench, meanwhile, declined to hear a petition by activist Harsh Mander, taking exception to his alleged remarks about the Supreme Court and Parliament. It said “till we sort this out, we will not hear you, but will hear others”. (File)

Describing as “unjustified” the “long” adjournment of a petition seeking registration of FIRs against some BJP leaders over alleged hate speeches made in the days preceding the communal violence in Delhi, the Supreme Court Wednesday sent the plea to the Delhi High Court with the direction that it be listed for March 6 along with other petitions on the matter.

The bench of Chief Justice of India S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, hearing a plea by ten riot affected people, SC tells HC to hear hate FIR plea, objects to Mander remarks said: “We think that adjournment for such a long period is unjustified. We also do not want to assume jurisdiction when the HC is seized of the matter… We also direct that other connected matters, along with all the applications for impleadment and intervention on the same subject which have admittedly been adjourned to a later date by the High Court of Delhi, may be advanced and taken up along with the instant writ petition on the aforesaid date i.e. 06.03.2020.”

The bench, meanwhile, declined to hear a petition by activist Harsh Mander, taking exception to his alleged remarks about the Supreme Court and Parliament. It said “till we sort this out, we will not hear you, but will hear others”.

In an affidavit later, the Delhi Police accused Mander of instigating violence via a speech and said he is “known for taking contemptuous stand and bringing the judiciary, as an institution, and individual judges in disrepute”. Police urged the court to not only impose exemplary costs but also initiate contempt of court proceedings against him.

As soon as the hearing began, Justice Gavai asked whether Mander had made some speeches regarding the court and Parliament.

“Yes,” said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, adding that the matter was “very serious”. He told the court that Mander said “we have seen the track record of the Supreme Court. We have no faith in Supreme Court but we will still have to go. But ultimately, justice will be done on the streets”.

Mehta was referring to a speech in Hindi made by Mander, allegedly at Jamia Millia Islamia on December 16, 2019.

Appearing for Mander, advocate Karuna Nundy said “he had not said this”. But the bench told her “if this is what you feel about the court, then we will have to decide what to do about you”.

“We are putting him on notice now before we hear you. Respond to that,” the CJI told the counsel, adding “till we sort this out, we will not hear you, but will hear others”. Nundy then sought permission to withdraw the petition and refile it.

Mehta, representing Delhi Police, said a similar petition had been filed before the High Court too and that police had told the HC that the time was not conducive for registration of FIRs, “We said we have recieved hundreds of such speeches. Situation is not stable and we are concentrating on law and order. We did not say FIR will not be filed,” he told the bench.

When the CJI asked him “is the situation conducive for registration of FIR”, Mehta replied there were no riots in the last three days. “So will you register FIR now,” the CJI asked. Mehta said the court and he may feel the situation is normal, but it is for the law and order machinery to take a call on the timing. He said both sides had videos and both were selective, “but we can’t be”.

“How does that matter? It is possible that if you register FIR against one side, something will aggravate. But it will not be aggravated if you register FIRs against both sides,” the CJI said. “Registration of FIR does not prejudice anyone’s rights. So it should not be a problem now if you say situation is stable,” he said.

As senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for other petitioners, began his submission, Mehta objected and told the bench that he too should not be heard.

“Are you saying those other persons should also not be heard,” the CJI asked. Mehta said: “They are sponsored by Mander.” “May be, but we cannot refuse them a hearing,” the CJI said. Gonsalves then went on to cite certain speeches of BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Sahib Singh. He said Mishra’s first statement was in January. The bench asked him if he had taken any action on it then. “No, we did not understand the enormity of the situation,” Gonsalves replied. He said it was after Mishra’s Jafrabad speech that the riots began.

Countering him, Mehta said Gonsalves was trying to give the impression that no FIR had been registered while the fact was that 468 FIRs had been filed. “He wants FIRs against three named individuals,” Mehta said.

The bench said it can be added to the FIRs if necessary. “Yes,” replied the SG, adding “it is fallacious to say the riots started with these two-three speeches. It started much before.”

Gonsalves then referred to the HC order of a bench headed by Justice S Muralidhar, calling upon police to act quickly in the matter of registration of FIRs. Mehta said such an order should never have been passed and that he would be challenging it.

Gonsalves said the riots would not have happened had the leaders who made inflammatory speeches been put in jail in the beginning.

The CJI did not entirely agree: “We also have some experience of riots. Your statement is not absolutely true. Sometimes when you catch leaders and jail them, it flares up… we do not know this particular situation (in Delhi), but are only responding to what you said.”

The CJI said that during the Mumbai riots, for instance, violence flared up when shakha pramukhs were arrested. The bench also said “we don’t think violence can be curbed by court orders”.

The bench sought to explore the option of peace and asked the parties if they were willing to nominate leaders who can talk and sort out matters. It asked them to give names to the HC, stating in its order “the High Court may also explore the possibility of peaceful resolution of the subject dispute”.

Later in the day, Delhi Police filed an affidavit, seeking dismissal of Mander’s plea. The affidavit, filed by Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Legal Cell), said he had come across a video clip showing Mander “delivering a speech which is not only instigating violence but is also seriously contemptuous as it makes derogatory remarks against the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India to a large gathering of people”.

The clip, the affidavit stated, was freely available on social media. It also cited an order by a bench of former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi in May 2019 on a matter relating to the plight of those lodged in detention centres in Assam.

Mander had sought recusal of CJI Gogoi from hearing it, saying the CJI was “using” his petition “to ensure that the state… commit to mass deportation of alleged foreigners”. Rejecting this, the court had said “the grounds stated by Shri Harsh Mander in his application for recusal of the Chief Justice from the Bench… have the potential of causing damage, harm and stall judicial adjudication”.

