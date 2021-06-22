SC tells CBSE, ICSE to respond to concerns on Class 12 exam assessment

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, who appeared on behalf of a parents’ association, pointed out possible issues in the scheme devised by CBSE and ICSE.

The Supreme Court Monday directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Indian Board for Secondary Education (ICSE) to respond to concerns raised about schemes formulated to evaluate the performance of Class 12 students, whose exams were cancelled due to the pandemic.

A bench comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari were hearing a batch of pleas against the scheme cancelling the exams. While some petitions have sought that the exams be conducted, others have asked the court to make it optional for the students.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, who appeared on behalf of a parents’ association, pointed out possible issues in the scheme devised by CBSE and ICSE. The petitioners argued that the scheme is unfair and arbitrary and could be detrimental to students.

“One problem is marking a student for current year on the basis of performance in previous years if the student has studied in a different school in the past,” Singh argued.

The petitioners also questioned the ‘safety concerns’ raised by the boards to cancel exams and argued that students will anyway have to appear for qualifying exams such as IIT-JEE and the Common Law Admission Test.

The court listed the batch of pleas for hearing on Tuesday and asked the petitioners to share the plea with the Attorney General who will respond on behalf of the Central government.

On June 1, CBSE scrapped the Class 12 Board examination due to the second wave of the pandemic. The decision was announced after a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister.