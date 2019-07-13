SC takes suo motu cognizance of ‘alarming rise’ in child rape cases

THE SUPREME COURT on Friday took suo motu congnizance of the “alarming rise” in instances of child rapes in the country and decided to frame guidelines to deal with it.

Advertising

A bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose said that between January 1 and June 30 this year, a total of 24,212 FIRs related to child rapes were filed across the country.

Out of this, 11,981 are still being probed and in 12,231 cases, chargesheets have been filed, it added.

Trials have commenced in only 6,449 cases, stated the bench, wondering why trials had not begun in the rest.

Advertising

The trial courts too have decided only 911 cases — about 4 per cent of the total cases registered — till now, added the bench. The court asked senior advocate V Giri to assist it as Amicus Curiae in the matter, to suggest what can be done for faster disposal of the cases. “Look at the deficiencies”, the bench told Giri.

The court directed that the “state-wise statement as well as collective data placed before the court” be made available to Giri and fixed July 15 to hear it next.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta then told the bench that the government was equally concerned about the issue and will extend every assistance to the court in the matter.

The CJI agreed to this and said Mehta and Giri would assist it in the matter or else progress may be difficult. Mehta also requested the court to take cognizance of only reports drawn up by the court’s registry and not in portals etc as there may be factual inconsistencies.