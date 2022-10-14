scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

SC takes strong exception to senior lawyer appearing through video conference

The bench refused to proceed with the matter for the hearing of which the lawyer had appeared online and sternly asked him to come to the court on Monday.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar said this behaviour of not coming to the court is unacceptable. (File)

The Supreme Court Friday took strong exception to the appearance of a senior lawyer through video conference and directed him to be present in the court physically.

A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar said this behaviour of not coming to the court is unacceptable.

“We don’t understand this business. Why are you not coming to the court? We are sitting in court from 10 am to 5 pm. This is unacceptable. Lawyers remain physically present in the court to argue the cases. You people just come on screen for five minutes and go back somewhere. You are busy lawyers for various reasons. We don’t appreciate this,” the bench observed.

The bench refused to proceed with the matter for the hearing of which the lawyer had appeared online and sternly asked him to come to the court on Monday.

The lawyer yielded. “Whatever the court says is the word of law,” he said.

The top court has been hearing cases through video conference since March 2020 due to the pandemic. It relaxed or tightened the conditions from time to time keeping in mind the changing situation.

To avoid overcrowding on miscellaneous days, like on a Monday and Friday, the apex court heard cases through virtual mode only, while on Tuesdays, it was through the hybrid mode.

Miscellaneous days in the Supreme Court are days when fresh petitions are listed for admission hearings.

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 04:13:08 pm
