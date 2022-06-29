SC stays Tripura HC order asking Centre to produce records related to security cover to Ambanis

The Supreme Court Wednesday stayed a Tripura High Court order seeking production of Union Home Ministry records after a PIL challenged the security cover provided to industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala issued a notice on the Centre’s plea challenging the High Court’s order after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta raised objections.

Mehta contended that the Tripura High Court lacked the territorial jurisdiction as the security cover was given by the Maharashtra government on recommendation by the Centre.

He submitted that the High Court decision to judicially review the Centre’s decision to provide security cover to some of the respondents suffers from patent and manifest errors of law.

Mehta added that a similar petition was filed before the Bombay High Court, only to be dismissed and that the appeal against this was rejected by the Supreme Court.