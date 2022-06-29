scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Must Read

SC stays Tripura HC order asking Centre to produce records related to security cover to Ambanis

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala issued a notice on the Centre’s plea challenging the High Court’s order after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta raised objections.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 29, 2022 3:02:28 pm
Mukesh Ambani (File)

The Supreme Court Wednesday stayed a Tripura High Court order seeking production of Union Home Ministry records after a PIL challenged the security cover provided to industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala issued a notice on the Centre’s plea challenging the High Court’s order after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta raised objections.

Mehta contended that the Tripura High Court lacked the territorial jurisdiction as the security cover was given by the Maharashtra government on recommendation by the Centre.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

He submitted that the High Court decision to judicially review the Centre’s decision to provide security cover to some of the respondents suffers from patent and manifest errors of law.

Best of Express Premium
Abroad, Jacinda Ardern is a star. At home, she is losing her shinePremium
Abroad, Jacinda Ardern is a star. At home, she is losing her shine
Udaipur tailor killed: Victim sought police cover, pointed to threats aft...Premium
Udaipur tailor killed: Victim sought police cover, pointed to threats aft...
Explained: Speaker’s powers in a rebellionPremium
Explained: Speaker’s powers in a rebellion
G7 is trying hard not to be yesterday’s clubPremium
G7 is trying hard not to be yesterday’s club
More Premium Stories >>

Mehta added that a similar petition was filed before the Bombay High Court, only to be dismissed and that the appeal against this was rejected by the Supreme Court.

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall. Get an Express subscription to access our award-winning journalism.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 29: Latest News
Advertisement