Supreme Court stays Orissa HC order to test migrants before return

The Supreme Court Friday stayed an interim order of the Orissa High Court which directed the state government to “ensure that all the migrants who are in queue to come to Odisha should be tested negative for COVID-19 before boarding the conveyance”.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, S K Kaul and B R Gavai stayed the order and issued notice on a Special Leave Petition filed by the Ministry of Home Affairs after hearing Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who outlined the precautionary measures being taken for travel of migrants. Mehta also contended that the Centre was not heard in the matter.

“We are of the view that the order of the Government of India dated 29.04.2020 provides ample protection. It appears that before the High Court, the order of the Government of India dated 29.04.2020 and the guidelines were neither brought into notice nor were under challenge. In view of the aforesaid, we stay the interim order dated 07.05.2020,” the bench ordered.

It said “we further clarify that the stranded migrants shall be dealt with as per the order/guidelines of the Government of India dated 29.04.2020 read with the guidelines dated 01.05.2020 issued thereunder by the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs”.

Mehta said under these orders and rules, “the nodal authorities in the States are to first compile a register of the stranded persons within their States who are originally from other States. After the said list of stranded persons is compiled, the sending and receiving States may consult each other and mutually agree to movement by road. Before the person who is moving boards the vehicle or the train, as the case may be, the said person would screened and only those who are found asymptomatic (even after 40 days of “lockdown” restrictions) would be allowed to proceed. The vehicle or the trains, as the case may be, are duly sanitized. On the arrival of such groups at their destination, such person(s) would be assessed by the local health authorities, and kept in home quarantine, unless the assessment requires keeping the person(s) in institutional quarantine”.

Odisha Law Minister Pratap Jena said: “We have not received the order. A lot of migrant Odias have registered and many have arrived. We are ready to take care of them; we have 14,000 medical camps and five lakh beds.”

