SC stays order reviving cases against Mamata poll agent

The Supreme Court Friday granted interim stay on a Calcutta High Court order which revived criminal cases related to the Nandigram violence against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee’s election agent. It directed that no coercive steps be taken against SK Supian for two weeks.

A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and Krishna Murari ruled: “…since the order which affects the petitioner, herein, has been passed without hearing the petitioner, we deem it appropriate to pass an order staying the operation of the order dated 05-03-2021, only insofar as it pertains to the petitioner viz. SK Supian, for a period of two weeks till date or until further orders of the Division Bench of the High Court, whichever, is earlier”,

The March 5 High Court order came on two PILs and stayed the order of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate discharging Supian from the 2007 criminal case and other similar orders passed on diverse dates discharging various persons accused from criminal cases against them.

The counsel for the appellant as well as West Bengal told the Supreme Court that the PILs were initiated by persons belonging to a political party—BJP—for oblique reasons and should not have been entertained.

But the bench said: “…a Public Interest Litigation cannot be thrown out only because the petitioner belongs to a rival political party.”

Supian’s counsel then pointed out that the cases against him were withdrawn and the Public Prosecutor/Assistant Publc Prosecutor had the power to do this. The counsel for the PIL litigants, however, opposed this and said the charges against related to murder and could not have been withdrawn.

On this the SC said: “At this stage we need not go into the question of whether the Public Prosecutor/Assistant Prosecutor concerned applied his mind to the charges against the accused persons or whether the facts and circumstances of the case warranted discharge of the accused”.

After the order, Supiyan told The Indian Express: “We had faith to the Supreme Court. One ‘Mir Jafar’ (Suvendu Adhikari) tried to send us to jail in a false case. But, his intention failed and people of Nandigram will answer this.”

Another leader, Abu Taher, said: “It is a victory for activists of Nandigram and Bhumi Uchchhed Protirodh Committee .”