Aviation Scam: SC stays order to let Aditya Tawlar appear through counsel

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed a Delhi High Court order permitting Aditya Talwar, son of coporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, facing a probe in connection with the civil aviation scam, to appear through his counsel before a trial court hearing a money laundering case.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose stayed the May 31 order of the HC on an appeal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Talwar, said CBI had lodged the FIR in 2017 but no witness had been called till date. After two years, they proceeded under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Sibal argued.

Appearing for the ED, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that as soon as it started investigating the matter in October 2017, Aditya Talwar acquired citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda, and this was done “to evade the process of law”.

“Despite the repeated issuance of summons, he chose to not join the investigation herein, which has only resulted in a delay of the investigation of the instant case,” the ED said.

