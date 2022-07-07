SC stays HC order, paves way for EPS faction to alter structure of party leadership

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the Madras High Court division bench’s June 23 order that restrained the passing of any unannounced resolutions in the AIADMK’s general and executive council meetings. This has come as a relief to the party’s Edappadi K Palaniswami camp, which plans to change the dual leadership structure of the party.

Issuing notice to AIADMK general council member M Shanmugam and party coordinator O Panneerselvam on an appeal filed by joint coordinator Palaniswami, a vacation bench of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Krishna Murari said that the general council meet scheduled to be held on July 11 may proceed as per law.

“The matters require consideration. Issue notice, returnable in two weeks…Operation and effect of the impugned order dated 23.06.2022 shall remain stayed,” the top court said.

The court said it did not deem it necessary to pass any other interim order.

The order clarified “that pendency of these petitions in this Court shall not be of any impediment for the learned Single Judge dealing with the civil suit(s) to examine the prayer for any other interim relief and/or to pass any other necessary order, as may be required in the facts and circumstances of the case”.

The matter pertains to plans of the Palaniswami faction to change the dual leadership structure that the party has been following ever since the demise of former party supremo J Jayalalithaa, into a unitary one. Palaniswami and Panneerselvam currently head the party as coordinator and joint coordinator.