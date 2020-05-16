SC stays HC order against Chudasama election

Bhupendrasinh Chudasama was elected from the Dholka constituency after defeating Congress candidate Ashwin Rathod by a margin of 327 votes in the 2017 elections. (Express Photo Javed Raja) Bhupendrasinh Chudasama was elected from the Dholka constituency after defeating Congress candidate Ashwin Rathod by a margin of 327 votes in the 2017 elections. (Express Photo Javed Raja)

The Supreme Court Friday stayed the Gujarat High Court order setting aside the 2017 election of state minister and BJP leader Bhupendrasinh Chudasama to the Assembly, which the court had issued on grounds of “manipulation and falsification of record…”

Chudasama was elected from the Dholka constituency after defeating Congress candidate Ashwin Rathod by a margin of 327 votes in the 2017 elections.

On Friday, a bench of Justices MM Shantanagoudar and R Subhash Reddy issued notice on Chudasama’s plea challenging the May 12 decision of the High Court.

Appearing for Chudasama, who holds multiple portfolios in the state government, senior advocate Harish Salve said the matter had gone ahead on the basis of assumptions. Countering, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said “all sorts of illegalities” were carried out.

Chudasama, in his plea, termed the HC order erroneous and contended that it had failed to appreciate that his rival Rathod, had not provided positive, reliable and cogent evidence to prove any of the issues

Rathod had filed a petition challenging Chudasama’s election alleging that the returning officer, Dhaval Jani, had illegally rejected 429 votes received via postal ballot.

