SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR in rape complaint against Shahnawaz Hussain

The Supreme Court Monday stayed a Delhi High Court order related to lodging of a First Information Report (FIR) against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on a complaint alleging rape.

The Delhi High Court last week, while criticising the Delhi Police for its “complete reluctance” to even register an FIR against BJP leader Hussain, had directed it to do so forthwith and complete the investigation into the allegations of rape against him within three months.

Upholding a 2018 lower court order directing the police to register an FIR against Hussain, Justice Asha Menon said the complaint sent by the victim to the commissioner of police in 2018 clearly disclosed the cognisable offence of rape “after administration of a stupefying substance” and when the complaint was forwarded to the station house officer, the officer was obligated under law to register the FIR.