Monday, August 22, 2022

SC stays Delhi HC order over registration of FIR in rape complaint against Shahnawaz Hussain

The Delhi High Court last week, while criticising the Delhi Police for its “complete reluctance” to even register an FIR against BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, had directed it to do so forthwith and complete the investigation.

A woman had alleged that in April 2018, Shahnawaz Hussain had called her to a farmhouse and raped her after lacing her cold drink with a sedative. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court Monday stayed a Delhi High Court order related to lodging of a First Information Report (FIR) against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on a complaint alleging rape.

The Delhi High Court last week, while criticising the Delhi Police for its “complete reluctance” to even register an FIR against BJP leader Hussain, had directed it to do so forthwith and complete the investigation into the allegations of rape against him within three months.

Also Read |Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, the giant killer and youngest Union Cabinet minister who has been shrinking since 2014

Upholding a 2018 lower court order directing the police to register an FIR against Hussain, Justice Asha Menon said the complaint sent by the victim to the commissioner of police in 2018 clearly disclosed the cognisable offence of rape “after administration of a stupefying substance” and when the complaint was forwarded to the station house officer, the officer was obligated under law to register the FIR.

