SC stays criminal proceedings against priest booked for saying ‘only one religion…Christian’

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the proceedings in a criminal case against a Christian priest for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by proclaiming in prayer meets that “there is only one religion which is Christian”.

Issuing notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on the plea by the priest, Vineet Vincent Pereira alias Vineet Vinicent Paresh, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta ordered that the trial be stayed in the meanwhile.

Pereira was booked under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and a chargesheet was filed against him on February 19, 2024. Subsequently, on May 18, 2024, a judicial magistrate court took cognisance of the chargesheet. Two years later, on March 18, 2026, the Allahabad High Court dismissed his application challenging the case.