Supreme Court stays Allahabad HC order convicting former MLA Mukhtar Ansari for threatening jailer

The Supreme Court Monday stayed the Allahabad High Court order convicting former Uttar Pradesh MLA Mukhtar Ansari and sentencing him to a seven-year jail term for intimidating a jailer with death threats.

The apex court bench, consisting of Justice BR Gavai and Justice Vikram Nath, issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and sought its response in the matter.

On September 21, 2022, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court sentenced Ansari to seven years in jail for threatening to kill a jailer and pointing a pistol at him.

A trial court had acquitted Ansari but the Allahabad High Court reversed the trial court order, convicting and sentencing him to seven years of jail term. The former Member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly then approached the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court order.

Political Pulse | BSP gets new UP chief, fourth in as many years

The case dates to 2003 when Lucknow district prison jailer SK Awasthi registered an FIR with the Alambagh police alleging he was threatened for ordering his subordinates to frisk Ansari’s visitors at the jail. Awasthi also alleged that Ansari had pointed a pistol at him and abused him.

The Allahabad High Court, while convicting Ansari, had noted he has the reputation of a dreaded criminal and mafia don who had more than 60 cases of heinous offences registered against him.

Ansari is currently lodged in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda jail. He was brought to Banda jail from a Punjab jail on April 7, 2022 after an order from the top court. Ansari, who has been behind the bars for the last 17 years, was been convicted in two cases last year. On December 15, a court in Ghazipur district convicted him under the Uttar Pradesh Gangster Act and sentenced him to 10 years in jail along with his alleged associate Bheem Singh.