scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Supreme Court stays Allahabad HC order convicting former MLA Mukhtar Ansari for threatening jailer

The apex court bench also issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and sought its response in the matter.

Mukhtar Ansari, Mukhtar Ansari case assault, Lucknow news, Lucknow , Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsFormer Uttar Pradesh MLA Mukhtar Ansari (File)

The Supreme Court Monday stayed the Allahabad High Court order convicting former Uttar Pradesh MLA Mukhtar Ansari and sentencing him to a seven-year jail term for intimidating a jailer with death threats.

The apex court bench, consisting of Justice BR Gavai and Justice Vikram Nath, issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and sought its response in the matter.

On September 21, 2022, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court sentenced Ansari to seven years in jail for threatening to kill a jailer and pointing a pistol at him.

A trial court had acquitted Ansari but the Allahabad High Court reversed the trial court order, convicting and sentencing him to seven years of jail term. The former Member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly then approached the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court order.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Political Pulse |BSP gets new UP chief, fourth in as many years

The case dates to 2003 when Lucknow district prison jailer SK Awasthi registered an FIR with the Alambagh police alleging he was threatened for ordering his subordinates to frisk Ansari’s visitors at the jail. Awasthi also alleged that Ansari had pointed a pistol at him and abused him.

The Allahabad High Court, while convicting Ansari, had noted he has the reputation of a dreaded criminal and mafia don who had more than 60 cases of heinous offences registered against him.

Ansari is currently lodged in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda jail. He was brought to Banda jail from a Punjab jail on April 7,  2022 after an order from the top court. Ansari, who has been behind the bars for the last 17 years, was been convicted in two cases last  year. On December 15, a court in Ghazipur district convicted him under the Uttar Pradesh Gangster Act and sentenced him to 10 years in jail along with his alleged associate Bheem Singh.

 

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 15:34 IST
Next Story

‘A Nair can’t stand a Nair’: Shashi Tharoor, facing heat from Kerala Congress leaders, quips

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close