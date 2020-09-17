SC stay on Maratha quota: Govt will take a decision in a day or two, says CM

The government will discuss the suggestions with legal experts and then announce a decision in a day or two,” said Uddhav Thackeray to the media after the meeting. (File)

After holding a meeting with all party leaders, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said the government will take a decision on the stay on Maratha reservation in a day or two.

“In today’s meeting, we discussed the strategy to fight for Maratha reservation in the SC and what relief should be given to the youths of the Maratha community until the SC order on reservation. There are similar suggestions from the Opposition also. The government will discuss the suggestions with legal experts and then announce a decision in a day or two,” said Thackeray to the media after the meeting.

The meeting called by Thackeray was attended by members of the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservation, Opposition leaders Devendra Fadnavis and Pravin Darekar and leaders from other parties. Some of the options discussed during the meeting include approaching the Chief Justice of India requesting to put the stay on hold and whether an ordinance can be promulgated for the Maratha reservation.

Thackeray further appealed to the Maratha youths not to protest as the government is firmly with them. Meanwhile, Fadnavis, after the meeting, said the Opposition is with the government on the issue and it is not a political issue for them.

