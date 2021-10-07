‘How many have you arrested’: SC seeks status report from UP govt on Lakhimpur violence

The Supreme Court Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report specifying action taken by it in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that led to the death of eight people, including four farmers.

“We need to know who are the accused against whom you have registered an FIR and whether you have arrested them or not,” the court said.

Earlier in the day, the top court clarified that it had not taken up the case suo motu as a plea was registered by two lawyers — Shiv Kumar Tripathi and C S Panda. “I think there is a communication problem”, CJI N V Ramana said.

The counsel told the bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, that a judicial commission has been constituted to inquire into the incident and the state would file a status report in the matter. The apex court has posted the matter for hearing on Friday.

On Sunday, October 3, four farmers were among eight persons killed in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri after a convoy of three SUVs, including one owned by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, hit a group of farm protesters leading to a clash.

An FIR under section 302 of IPC (murder) has been registered against the Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra and others in the incident in Tikonia police station but no arrest has been made so far. Farmer leaders have claimed that Ashish was in one of the cars that ploughed through the protesters but the minister has denied the allegations.