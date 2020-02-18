Follow Us:
Monday, February 17, 2020
Must Read

SC starts hearing arguments on reference by Sabarimala bench

Chief Justice of India Justice S A Bobde heading the bench said that for instance, it can be said that the money offered into a hundi should not be used for terrorism or invested in casinos etc.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: February 18, 2020 3:33:09 am
Sabarimala, Sabarimala SC hearing, Sabarimala supreme court, Sabarimala in supreme court, Sabarimala kerala In 2018, the Supreme Court had lifted age restrictions on the entry of women to the hill shrine in Kerala.

The language of Article 25 of the Constitution is that the state cannot intervene to regulate the religious affairs of a faith but only its secular affairs, a nine-judge Supreme Court Constitution Bench remarked on Monday as it began hearing arguments on a reference made by the bench which heard the Sabarimala review petitions.

Chief Justice of India Justice S A Bobde heading the bench said that for instance, it can be said that the money offered into a hundi should not be used for terrorism or invested in casinos etc.

He added, “For instance if a law tells how to do namaste or namaz, it will amount to a direct interference in religious affairs…However, there may be rules in the interest of hygiene etc” and referred to the IPC provisions against human sacrifice. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, said the court had so far not been able to explain where religious affairs end and secular activities begin.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 17: Latest News

Advertisement