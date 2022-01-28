SC, ST quota in promotions: Supreme Court refuses to lay down yardstick, says states obligated to collect data

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to lay down a yardstick for determining adequacy of representation in granting promotions to Schedule Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribe (ST) employees in government jobs.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Nageswara Rao said that states are obligated to collect data on the inadequacy of representation of SCs/STs.

The bench said that collection of quantifiable data is mandatory apart from assessment of inadequacy of representation after a periodic review is done. It added that a ‘cadre’ should be the unit of assessment and not the entire service. The review period should be determined by the Central government, the bench also said.

Earlier, the Centre had told the bench that it is a fact of life that even after around 75 years if independence those belonging to SCs and STs have not been brought to the same level of merit as the forward classes.

— With PTI, Bar and Bench inputs