SC/ST Act: Cabinet approves bill to restore original provisions of Dalit atrocity law

In an attempt to placate Dalit groups and allies, the government has decided to introduce in Parliament a bill restoring the original provisions of the anti-discrimination law in which the Supreme Court had ordered changes, a source told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

The Union Cabinet has already given its approval for the bill, which seeks to restore provisions that are meant to prevent discrimination against Dalits, scheduled castes and tribes. The clearing of the provisions comes a week ahead of a nationwide protest that Dalit groups have called for on August 9.

“The government is trying to bring the SC/ST bill in this session itself. The government has undone the wrong done by the Supreme Court,” a government source told The Indian Express on condition of anonymity.

Earlier in March, the Supreme Court had introduced changes in the law, which Dalit leaders and organisations alleged diluted, and rendered it toothless. BJP ally and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president, Ram Vilas Paswan, had called for new legislation to overturn the court order. Several ruling party MPs who are Dalit or hail from tribal communities had also backed the demand.

The LJP had given the BJP government till August 9 to restore stringent measures of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The Supreme Court had on March 20 laid down safeguards in the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, ruling that government servants should not be arrested in cases without prior sanction. The apex court said that private citizens also can be arrested only after an inquiry is conducted.

The apex court had said that on “several occasions”, innocent citizens were being termed as accused and public servants deterred from performing their duties, which was never the intention of the legislature while enacting the SC/ST Act.

